Ty Lue to Luke Walton: S--t That People Say and You Read, Bron's Not Like That

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 11: Head Coaches Tyronn Lue of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Luke Walton of the Los Angeles Lakers talk after the game on March 11, 2018 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

As LeBron James prepares to join the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Luke Walton is about to find himself in the spotlight. Fortunately for him, he has received advice from someone who has been in his situation.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue gave Walton a heads-up on what he can expect from everything that goes along with coaching James, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"My thing, I just want to let him know, the s--t that people say and you read, Bron's not like that. Like, they make it seem like he's hard on the coach, he's hard on [the organization]. He's nothing like that. That's the most important thing I want to convey with him: that he's not like that."

      

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Exec Guesses Kawhi Will Get Traded Soon

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Exec Guesses Kawhi Will Get Traded Soon

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: 76ers in the Mix for Melo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: 76ers in the Mix for Melo

    Oklahoma City Thunder
    via Oklahoma City Thunder

    Josh Hart, Lakers Defeat Sloppy Bulls in Vegas

    Los Angeles Lakers logo
    Los Angeles Lakers

    Josh Hart, Lakers Defeat Sloppy Bulls in Vegas

    Staff and news service reports
    via Daily News

    Remembering Wilt to LA, 50 Years Later

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Remembering Wilt to LA, 50 Years Later

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer