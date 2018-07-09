Ty Lue to Luke Walton: S--t That People Say and You Read, Bron's Not Like That

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

As LeBron James prepares to join the Los Angeles Lakers, coach Luke Walton is about to find himself in the spotlight. Fortunately for him, he has received advice from someone who has been in his situation.

Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue gave Walton a heads-up on what he can expect from everything that goes along with coaching James, via ESPN's Dave McMenamin:

"My thing, I just want to let him know, the s--t that people say and you read, Bron's not like that. Like, they make it seem like he's hard on the coach, he's hard on [the organization]. He's nothing like that. That's the most important thing I want to convey with him: that he's not like that."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.