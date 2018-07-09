Wimbledon 2018: Roger Federer Highlights Monday's Early Results from London

Clive Mason/Getty Images

Roger Federer hammered his way to an almost flawless 6-0, 7-5, 6-4 win over Adrian Mannarino on Monday to claim his spot in the 2018 Wimbledon quarter-finals.

The Swiss star made light work of his French foe with a bagel victory in the first set, and Mannarino never looked like recovering as he remained one step behind his opponent leading to a straight-sets defeat.

Kiki Bertens surprised seventh seed Karolina Pliskova and beat the Czech favourite 6-3, 7-6 (1) to set up a quarter-final meeting with Julia Gorges, while Angelique Kerber beat Belinda Bencic 6-3, 7-6 (5) to advance.

They follow 21-year-old Jelena Ostapenko into the next round after she looked strong in a 7-6 (4), 6-0 win over Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich. The Latvian is set to face Dominika Cibulkova, who confidently bested Su-Wei Hsieh 6-4, 6-1.

Serena Williams plays Evgeniya Rodina later on Monday and knows Camila Giorgi awaits her in the last eight, having ended Ekaterina Makarova's tournament with a comfortable 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Read on for a roundup of Monday's results from SW19, complete with match highlights as the 2018 Wimbledon quarter-finals begin to take shape.

Monday's Results

Men's Singles

(1) Roger Federer bt. (20) Adrian Mannarino: 6-0, 7-5, 6-4

Women's Singles

Camila Giorgi bt. Ekaterina Makarova: 6-3, 6-4

(20) Kiki Bertens bt. (7) Karolina Pliskova: 6-3, 7-6 (1)

(12) Jelena Ostapenko bt. Aliaksandra Sasnovich: 7-6 (4), 6-0

Dominika Cibulkova bt. Su-Wei Hsieh: 6-4, 6-1

(13) Julia Gorges bt. Donna Vekic: 6-3, 6-2

(11) Angelique Kerber bt. Belinda Bencic: 6-3, 7-6 (5)

Recap

Sixteen minutes was all it took for Federer to set the tone in his fourth-round clash against Mannarino on Monday, going a set up to love in what could have been a precursor to a record win at this stage of the tournament.

Thankfully for the sake of entertainment, Mannarino improved and even did a mock celebration when he finally got a game on the board in the second set. It was only a temporary reprieve from Federer, though, who failed to concede a break and at all times looked to be in control.

One break of his opponent when the chances came in each the second and third sets was all Federer needed to complete an efficient result and stamp his authority on Wimbledon all over again, per Gracenote Live:

The straight-sets scoreline told a story of the one-sided nature of the match, but journalist Stuart Fraser did a better job of illustrating the gulf in quality between the pair on the day:

The last of the remaining top 10 seeds in the women's singles left on Monday when No. 7 Pliskova was ousted at the hands of Bertens, who backed up Friday's three-set win over Venus Williams with another impressive display.

The Dutchwoman earned her third straight-sets win in four rounds and will feature in her first Wimbledon quarter-final, with Pliskova struggling to maintain her serve and ultimately losing out in a rather one-sided tiebreak.

After the removal of the last top-10 seeded player, tennis writer Ben Rothenberg illustrated just how far the form book was thrown out of the Wimbledon window:

Bertens will require another turn-up for the books if she's to make the final four, however. Gorges was too stern for Vekic and saved all nine of the break points she faced to ease past her Croatian opponent 6-3, 6-2.

She wasn't the only highly seeded German to progress into the quarters on Monday, either, as Kerber edged a tiebreak triumph to oust Bencic from contention at SW19, via Wimbledon's official Twitter account:

With so many of the favoured stars dropping from the competition before the last eight, Kerber is presented an opportunity to end a wait of almost two years since her last Grand Slam win at the 2016 U.S. Open.

Both Ostapenko and Cibulkova made lighter work of their opponents and advanced ahead of Sasnovich and Hsieh, respectively. Ostapenko (15) registered almost double the number of unforced errors as her foe, per the Wimbledon Slamtracker, though only two of those came in her unanswered second-set win to love.

Cibulkova rallied in similar fashion as her clash with Hsieh raged on, emerging a 6-4, 6-1 victor. An incredibly messy first set saw the Slovak win the only one of 10 games that didn't end with a break, but journalist Courtney Nguyen found praise for Cibulkova nonetheless:

Giorgi will wait with bated breath to find out who she'll face in the quarters out of Rodina or Williams, who's on a warpath to win her first Grand Slam in more than 18 months.

There was no sign of drowsiness in Giorgi's display despite being one of the first in action on Monday, enforcing a strong presence at the net to win 6-3, 6-4 and continue her underdog's run through London.