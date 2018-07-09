TMZ: Ben Simmons Considering Security for Kendall Jenner from Tinashe

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

Ben Simmons may no longer be dating singer Tinashe, but he's still seen plenty of her, and he reportedly doesn't believe it's been coincidental.

According to TMZ, the Philadelphia 76ers star is considering getting security to protect he and new girlfriend Kendall Jenner from Tinashe. This report comes just days after the three all just happened to make an appearance at the same club.

Last week, Tinashe claimed, via TMZ, that Simmons was still texting her despite the fact that they were broken up. She later reportedly apologized to the 2017-18 NBA Rookie of the Year for making up the story.