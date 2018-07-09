Washington Nationals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Two struggling teams in search of a spark will square off in Pittsburgh on Monday when the Pirates (41-48) host the Washington Nationals (45-44) in a pick'em matchup at the sportsbooks. Washington is coming off a 10-2 loss to the Miami Marlins on Sunday, falling for the sixth time in nine games, while Pittsburgh ended a five-game skid with a 4-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies.

MLB betting line: This game opened as a pick'em; the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer: 7.4-3.0, Nationals (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Nationals can pay on the MLB lines

The Nationals find themselves five games behind the Phillies and Atlanta Braves in the race for the National League East title, and they are fortunate that is all right now. Washington does have a winning road record though at 23-20 along with a young pitcher going to the mound that could surprise the opposition in this spot.

While Jefry Rodriguez (0-0, 5.52 ERA) has not pitched well in either of his first two starts, he does have the potential to perform much better, especially with a powerful offense behind him. Despite those struggles, the team is 3-1 in the four games in which he has pitched.

Why the Pirates can pay on the MLB lines

The Pirates have been a better home team this season at 22-23 compared to 19-25 on the road, so a victory here would get them to the .500 mark at PNC Park. Unlike the Nationals, they will have an experienced pitcher toeing the rubber opposite Rodriguez in Ivan Nova (4-6, 4.48 ERA), who has done well in his last three outings at home.

Nova has given up just three earned runs in 20 innings over that stretch, walking three batters and striking out 15. Unfortunately for him, Pittsburgh has dropped two of those games, scoring a combined three runs. Nova is 1-3 at home overall with a 2.77 ERA.

Smart betting pick

Washington has won the past four meetings in the series with a home sweep that took place between April 30 and May 3 earlier this season. The Nationals have also gone 9-4 in the previous 13 games between the teams, dating back to 2016, according to the OddsShark MLB Database.

In addition, the Pirates have gone 2-3 in the last five home meetings, so fade them and take the team with more on the line. Bet Washington.

MLB betting trends

Washington is 7-16 in its last 23 games.

Pittsburgh is 1-5 in its last six games.

The total has gone under in four of Pittsburgh's last six games at home.

