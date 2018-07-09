NBA Summer League 2018: Monday Schedule, Latest Las Vegas Standings and Stats

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

A 2-0 record stands out in the win-loss column, but a few players have impacted final results with impressive performances in the Las Vegas Summer League.

While fanbases keep a critical eye on lottery picks expected to make a significant impact, undrafted players and new faces hope to earn a spot in the main rotation.

Generally, summer-league play allows participants to let their shots fly, show their strengths and work on weaknesses. Nonetheless, there's still a sense of competitiveness along the way. A good day in Las Vegas consists of progression and winning.

As we head into Day 4 of summer-league play, which teams have separated from the pack as 2-0 squads? Who's effectively pushing for significant roles on the regular-season roster? With 10 more contests on Monday's slate, where should spectators direct their attention?

Monday, July 9 Schedule

New Orleans vs. Detroit at 3 p.m. on NBA TV

Indiana vs. Cleveland at 5 p.m. on NBA TV

Charlotte vs. Boston at 7 p.m. on NBA TV

Milwaukee vs. Denver at 9 p.m. on NBA TV

Brooklyn vs. Minnesota at 11 p.m. on NBA TV



Toronto vs. Oklahoma City at 3:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Washington vs. Philadelphia at 5:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Golden State vs. Dallas at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN2

Orlando vs. Phoenix at 9:30 p.m. on ESPNU

LA Clippers vs. Houston at 11:30 p.m. on ESPNU

Standings

New Orleans Pelicans (2-0)

Phoenix Suns (2-0)

Denver Nuggets (2-0)

Charlotte Hornets (2-0)

Houston Rockets (2-0)

Orlando Magic (2-0)

Portland Trail Blazers (2-0)

Los Angeles Lakers (2-0)

Golden State Warriors (1-1)

Memphis Grizzlies (1-1)

Milwaukee Bucks (1-1)

New York Knicks (1-1)

Chicago Bulls (1-1)

Boston Celtics (1-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers (1-1)

Indiana Pacers (1-1)

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-1)

Dallas Mavericks (1-1)

Los Angeles Clippers (1-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves (1-1)

San Antonio Spurs (1-1)

Utah Jazz (1-1)

Miami Heat (0-2)

Atlanta Hawks (0-2)

Toronto Raptors (0-2)

Sacramento Kings (0-2)

Washington Wizards (0-2)

Philadelphia 76ers (0-2)

Brooklyn Nets (0-2)

Detroit Pistons (0-2)

Stat Leaders

Point Leaders

1. Trevon Bluiett, New Orleans Pelicans (25.0)

2. John Collins, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls (24.0)

3. Malik Monk, Charlotte Hornets (23.0)

4. Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia 76ers (22.0)

5. Josh Hart, Los Angeles Lakers (21.5)

Rebound Leaders

1. Tyler Dorsey, Atlanta Hawks (14.0)

2. Amile Jefferson, Minnesota Timberwolves (13.5)

3. Landry Nnoko, Miami Heat (13.0)

4. Ante Zizic, Cleveland Cavaliers (12.5)

5. Willy Hernangomez, Charlotte Hornets (12.0)

Assist Leaders

1. Chris Chiozza, Washington Wizards (8.0)

2. Daniel Hamilton, Oklahoma City Thunder (7.5)

3. Wade Baldwin IV, Portland Trail Blazers (7.5)

4. Shaquille Harrison, Phoenix Suns (7.0)

5. Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks (7.0)

Steal Leaders

1. Derrick Walton Jr., Miami Heat (4.0)

2. Cedi Osman, Cleveland Cavaliers (4.0)

3. Moritz Wagner, Los Angeles Lakers (3.0)

4. D.J. Wilson, Milwaukee Bucks (3.0)

5. Dennis Smith Jr., Dallas Mavericks (3.0)

Block Leaders

1. Wendell Carter Jr., Chicago Bulls (4.5)

2. Zach Collins, Portland Trail Blazers (4.0)

3. Christian Wood, Milwaukee Bucks (3.5)

4. Mitchell Robinson, New York Knicks (3.0)

5. Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic (3.0)

Note: All stats listed in averages per game.

Players to Watch

Collin Sexton

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

As the No. 8 overall pick in the past draft, Collin Sexton becomes the new face of the Cleveland Cavaliers post-LeBron James part two. Yes, Kevin Love will likely lead the team in scoring for the upcoming season, but the long-term future rests with the 19-year-old, who's expected to run the offense and take his shots as a dynamic point guard.

Through two games, Sexton attacked the basket in a similar to the way he did at the collegiate level. Thus far, the Alabama product has converted on 8-of-12 free-throw attempts while shooting 37 percent from the field.

Don't worry about Sexton's field-goal percentages through the first few contests. It's more important that he finds a comfortable range before wrapping up summer-league competition. The 6'3" guard won't develop a reliable three-point jumper overnight, but the coaching staff should encourage him to shoot with confidence.

In Monday's contest against the Indiana Pacers, Sexton will match up against guard Aaron Holiday who's looked impressive, averaging 16.5 points, six rebounds and five assists through two games.

Trevon Bluiett

Between the 1985-86 season and the present, guard Trevon Bluiett lists seventh among Big East players in points with 2,261 through four seasons at Xavier. He led the Musketeers over the past three campaigns in scoring.

Bluiett went undrafted, but he's lighting up the scoreboard as the league leader in points per game with 25. The Xavier product has established himself as the go-to playmaker on the offensive end with a hot hand. He's 12-of-18 from three-point range and 4-of-4 at the free-throw line.

During the previous campaign, E'Twaun Moore started 80 games at shooting guard for the New Orleans Pelicans and made 128 triples. Perhaps Bluiett pushes for a spot behind the eighth-year veteran on the depth chart.

The rookie looks to remain hot against the Detroit Pistons, who dropped their first two outings in Las Vegas.

Willy Hernangomez

The New York Knicks sent center Willy Hernangomez to the Charlotte Hornets in exchange for Johnny O'Bryant and second-round picks in 2020 and 2021 before February's trade deadline.

Hernangomez wanted more playing time, but Enes Kanter and Kyle O'Quinn dominated minutes at center under former head coach Jeff Hornacek last season. The Hornets acquired Bismack Biyombo in a three-team deal, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, and Cody Zeller remains on the roster. Nonetheless, the former Knick can push for significant playing time with an impressive showing in Las Vegas.

With guard Malik Monk out due to a fractured right thumb, per the team's official Twitter, Hernangomez leads the team in scoring and averages 19 points and 12 rebounds through two outings. In Sunday's contest against the Miami Heat, the third-year pro flashed his offensive prowess and crafty footwork in the paint:

Ultimately, Hernangomez's hustle on the defensive end could put him in the thick of the competition for the starting 5 spot. An extended run to the championship round would allow the coaching staff to take an extended look at the talented big man against top competition, which may bode well for his 2018-19 season outlook.