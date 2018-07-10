The Best and Worst MLB Signings (So Far) from the Offseason

0 of 7

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

As we chug toward mid-July, the 2018 MLB season is coming into focus. There's plenty of baseball left, but we can begin to draw conclusions.

Like, say, rating the top and bottom signings from the offseason.

Let's pick the seven best and worst 2017-18 deals, based on dollars spent, stats delivered and a dollop of opinion.

One other note: We'll keep our focus on marquee players who received big dollars and arrived on their new squads with concurrently big expectations.