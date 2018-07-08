Ex-NFL Player Brandon Browner Arrested on Kidnapping, Burglary, More Charges

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

New England Patriots cornerback Brandon Browner celebrates after the second half of NFL Super Bowl XLIX football game Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
David Goldman/Associated Press

Former NFL defensive back Brandon Browner was arrested Sunday on a number of charges that include kidnapping, false imprisonment and burglary.

Joe Studley and Shahan Ahmed of NBC Los Angeles reported the news, noting Browner allegedly broke into the home of someone he had a previous relationship with, stole a Rolex watch worth $20,000 and physically forced the victim into the house when she tried to leave.

He also allegedly threatened to kill her and ultimately fled the scene before police arrived.

Studley and Ahmed noted Browner "had previously been arrested for domestic violence and was restrained from the victim."

The Oregon State product appeared in games for the Seattle Seahawks, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints from 2011 through 2015. He won Super Bowls with the Seahawks and Patriots, was named to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and played in the CFL during his professional career.

This comes after Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reported in September 2017 that Browner was arrested on felony suspicion of criminal threats.

