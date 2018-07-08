Giancarlo Stanton, Jesus Aguilar Headline 2018 MLB All-Star Final Vote Finalists

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 03: Giancarlo Stanton #27 of the New York Yankees hits a 2-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Yankee Stadium on July 3, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Mike Stobe/Getty Images)
Mike Stobe/Getty Images

Having revealed both the starters and reserves for the 2018 All-Star Game at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., MLB announced the five players representing the American and National Leagues in the final vote.

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton headlines the AL candidates, with Milwaukee Brewers first baseman Jesus Aguilar among the NL contingent:

Stanton will be the runaway favorite for the AL final vote. He's slugging .509 with 21 home runs and 51 RBI, and he'll have the biggest media market behind him.

Purely on merit, Los Angeles Angels shortstop Andrelton Simmons or Minnesota Twins left fielder Eddie Rosario would get the nod. Simmons (3.6) and Rosario (3.4) sit eighth and tied for ninth in the AL, respectively, in WAR, per FanGraphs.

In the NL, it's hard to look past Los Angeles Dodgers corner infielder Max Muncy, even with Aguilar's breakout campaign.

Through just 66 games, Muncy has amassed 3.1 WAR. Among players with at least 200 plate appearances, he's fourth in weighted on-base average (.428) and weighted runs created plus (175), according to FanGraphs.

Nationals shortstop Trea Turner can count on plenty of fans from the nation's capital, though, and that may be enough to tip the scales in his favor.

