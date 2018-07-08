7-Time NBA Champion, Original 'Sixth Man' Frank Ramsey Dies at Age 86

NBA Photos/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer and seven-time NBA champion Frank Ramsey died Sunday at the age of 86.

He played for the Boston Celtics from 1954 through 1964, and the team announced his death with a statement honoring his career as the original "Sixth Man" and his legacy off the court:

"As a seven-time NBA Champion and the original "Sixth Man," Frank Ramsey helped create a legacy of excellence and selflessness that carried through generations, and remains part of the Boston Celtics ethos to this day. A true gentleman known for his elegance and thoughtfulness, he remained a loyal and active member of the Celtics family throughout his days. We join those celebrating his life and mourning his passing."

In addition to his basketball prowess, Ramsey served his country and didn't play during the 1955-56 season because of his military service.

On the court, he was an important shooting guard on Celtics teams featuring the likes of Bill Russell, John Havlicek and Bob Cousy, among others. He also played college basketball at the University of Kentucky, and the school and head men's basketball coach John Calipari reacted to the news Sunday:

Ramsey played for historic coaches Adolph Rupp and Red Auerbach as a member of the Wildcats and Celtics and took home a national championship and consensus All-American honors during his collegiate career.

Chris Chandler of WLKY noted Ramsey also was an All-Conference baseball player while at UK and coached the Kentucky Colonels in the ABA during the 1970-71 season.