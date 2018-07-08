7-Time NBA Champion, Original 'Sixth Man' Frank Ramsey Dies at Age 86

Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistJuly 9, 2018

1950: Frank Ramsey #23 of the Boston Celtics poses for a portrait circa 1950's. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by NBA Photo Library/ NBAE via Getty Images)
NBA Photos/Getty Images

Basketball Hall of Famer and seven-time NBA champion Frank Ramsey died Sunday at the age of 86.

He played for the Boston Celtics from 1954 through 1964, and the team announced his death with a statement honoring his career as the original "Sixth Man" and his legacy off the court:

"As a seven-time NBA Champion and the original "Sixth Man," Frank Ramsey helped create a legacy of excellence and selflessness that carried through generations, and remains part of the Boston Celtics ethos to this day. A true gentleman known for his elegance and thoughtfulness, he remained a loyal and active member of the Celtics family throughout his days. We join those celebrating his life and mourning his passing."

In addition to his basketball prowess, Ramsey served his country and didn't play during the 1955-56 season because of his military service.

On the court, he was an important shooting guard on Celtics teams featuring the likes of Bill Russell, John Havlicek and Bob Cousy, among others. He also played college basketball at the University of Kentucky, and the school and head men's basketball coach John Calipari reacted to the news Sunday:

Ramsey played for historic coaches Adolph Rupp and Red Auerbach as a member of the Wildcats and Celtics and took home a national championship and consensus All-American honors during his collegiate career.

Chris Chandler of WLKY noted Ramsey also was an All-Conference baseball player while at UK and coached the Kentucky Colonels in the ABA during the 1970-71 season.

Related

    Young Held Scoreless, Suffers Quad Injury in Loss

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Young Held Scoreless, Suffers Quad Injury in Loss

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Can Jabari Bird Soar Himself onto the Celtics Roster?

    Boston Celtics logo
    Boston Celtics

    Can Jabari Bird Soar Himself onto the Celtics Roster?

    CelticsBlog
    via CelticsBlog

    LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Vandalized

    NBA logo
    NBA

    LeBron's 'King of LA' Mural Vandalized

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: CP3 Urging Rockets to Sign Melo

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: CP3 Urging Rockets to Sign Melo

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report