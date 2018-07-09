Pacquiao vs. Matthysse: Early Fight Predictions and More

Aaron Favila/Associated Press

One year after a shocking defeat, boxing legend Manny Pacquiao will return to the ring as a challenger as he takes on Lucas Matthysse in a welterweight title fight on July 15 at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

When boxing fans last saw Pacquiao between the ropes, he was at the wrong end of one of the more controversial boxing decisions in recent years. Having spent 12 rounds outhitting and outworking the up-and-coming Australian boxer Jeff Horn (in the latter's hometown of Brisbane), Pacquiao was handed a unanimous-decision loss by the judges.

The result—which, however unfair it seemed to many who watched the fight, was reviewed and upheld by the WBO—saw him lose his WBO world welterweight title that he had won just two fights earlier against Timothy Bradley Jr. and put his boxing future in doubt.

But it appears the 39-year-old is not yet finished with the sport, and will look to add another world title to his brilliant resume when he takes on Matthysee, who currently holds the World Boxing Association world welterweight strap.

While PacMan tends to command a pay-per-view event, it might be easier for fans to check him out this time around. According to ESPN.com's Dan Rafael, the fight will stream live on ESPN+, the sports giant's subscription streaming service. It was intended to be pay-per-view, but Rafael reports MP Promotions, Pacquiao's promoter, missed several deadlines to make it a pay-per-view.

Here's what you need to know to catch the bout.

Pacquiao vs. Matthysse Fight Info

Date: Sunday, July 15

Time: undercard at 9 p.m., main event no earlier than 11 p.m. ET

Location: Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Live Stream: ESPN+

Early Fight Predictions

Matthysse is going to be a tough obstacle for Pacquiao in the latter's quest to win another world title. The 35-year-old Argentinean is a fearless boxer with plenty of power, as evidenced by his 82 percent knockout rate.

While he's lost to most of his prominent opponents—Viktor Postol, Zab Judah, Danny Garcia have each handed him defeats—he's taken on some fine contenders and won.

He beat a then-undefeated Ajose Olusegun in 2012 to win his first world title in the super lightweight ranks. Matthysse has also earned stoppage wins over Lamont Peterson, Roberto Ortiz and John Molina Jr. He's never quite cracked the upper echelon, but he's a fine gatekeeper and should provide a test to the aging Pacquiao.

Matthysse will look to bully Pacquiao and will probably be looking for the knockout in the middle rounds. Matthysse, coming off a KO-win over Thailand's Tewa Kiram, no doubt respects Pacquiao's ability and status, but he generally likes to fight aggressive and get his opponents to wilt under a steady barrage of power punches. He may try to feel out Pacquiao for a round or two longer than he might other opponents, but he will be loathe to give Pacquiao a chance to win this one on the cards.

"He has so much power in his punches that if he hits you with a left, he hits you with a right, he hurts you," said his trainer, Joel Diaz, per ABS-CBN.com.

"That’s why I’m so confident that sooner or later, Manny Pacquiao has to exchange with Lucas, and if he catches him with either hand, it’ll hurt."

In his younger days, Pacquiao was a torrent of fists and fury, and was just as much a threat to end a fight early as he was to dazzle the judges and win the scorecard. But it's been nine years since Pacquiao has won a fight by stoppage, when he knocked out Cotto in 2009. Since then, he's 9-4 as a fighter, with one of those losses coming by way of knockout, when Juan Manuel Marquez flattened him in 2012.

With his powers diminishing for years, Pacquiao is more likely to rely on years of experience and his great technique if he feels he cannot match Matthysse's power.

This is not to suggest that the titleholder shouldn't be wary of Pacquiao's power. Matthysse has suffered one knockout defeat of his own in his career, to Viktor Postol in 2015. Nobody would mistake the gangly, awlwardly effective Postol for a knockout artist, and yet it was a straight right to the temple in the 10th round of their contest that proved too much for Matthysse.

Pacquiao looked like he was on the verge of a stoppage late in his fight against Horn, but the Aussie incredibly found another wind and remained in the match. Pacquiao still knows how to string together a good barrage, but it's been awhile since he has sealed the deal.

The fact that Pacquiao wasn't able to outright dominate Horn, who was clobbered last month in a stoppage loss to Terence Crawford, doesn't bode well for his prospects against the dangerous Matthysse. This fight will be a very close one, but look for Matthysse to pull off a mini-shocker and stop Pacquiao in the late rounds.