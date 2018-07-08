MLB All-Star Roster 2018: Top Snubs After Official Voting Results

John Froschauer/Associated Press

Not everyone is happy with the results of the 2018 Major League Baseball All-Star vote.

After the American and National League rosters were released Sunday, a few deserving players were left off the squads.

Some players have an opportunity to make the rosters by way of the final vote, but not every All-Star snub gets a second chance.

Below is a look at the top snubs from the roster release for July 17's All-Star Game.

MLB All-Star Rosters

Top Snubs

Albert Almora Jr., CF, Chicago Cubs

The Chicago Cubs earned a pair of starters in second baseman Javier Baez and catcher Willson Contreras, but the biggest news coming out of Sunday's selection show was the absence of center fielder Albert Almora Jr.

The 24-year-old is tied with Cincinnati Reds second baseman Scooter Gennett for the National League lead in average at .326.

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon and the Milwaukee Brewers' Christian Yelich and Lorenzo Cain beat out Almora for the reserve outfield positions on the NL roster.

The exclusion of Almora might have happened because three Cubs were already on the roster and the Brewers demanded representation because of their lead in the NL Central.

You can't argue against the inclusions of Blackmon, Yelich and Cain in addition to starters Nick Markakis, Bryce Harper and Matt Kemp, but Almora and Cubs fans have a right to be upset about the outfielder missing out on the squad.

Jesus Aguilar, 1B, Milwaukee Brewers

Brewers fans have a reason to complain as well, as first baseman Jesus Aguilar was left off the NL roster.

The slugger is tied with NL starting third baseman Nolan Arenado for the league lead with 22 home runs, and he's contributed 63 RBI, which is tied for third in the NL.

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

The Arizona Diamondbacks' Paul Goldschmidt and Cincinnati's Joey Votto two of the traditional powers at the position, beat our Aguilar on the reserve list.

What makes Aguilar's snub even more stunning is he's produced his ridiculous numbers in fewer games than most of the other league leaders.

The other player with the same qualms is Max Muncy of the Los Angeles Dodgers, who hit 20 home runs in 66 games.

Jean Segura, SS, Seattle Mariners

Shortstop has always been one of the most competitive positions to break through at in the American League given the wealth of talent at the position.

The Seattle Mariners' Jean Segura was the odd man out at short Sunday, as Manny Machado of the Baltimore Orioles and Francisco Lindor of the Cleveland Indians were named to the AL roster.

Segura sits third in the AL in average at .333 behind the Boston Red Sox's Mookie Betts and the Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, who were two of the top players in the fan vote.

The Mariners shortstop might not have the power numbers like other players at his position, but he is one of the best in baseball at reaching base.

Only Altuve has more hits in the AL than Segura, and he's scored the eighth-most runs of anyone on the Junior Circuit.

Luckily for Segura, he has an opportunity to make the roster through the final vote, and he could even make the team by way of an exit by Machado if he gets traded before the All-Star Game.

Blake Snell, P, Tampa Bay Rays

Unlike some of the other names mentioned above, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell won't have an opportunity to make the All-Star Game through the final vote.

The left-handed hurler leads the AL with a 2.09 ERA, and he is one of eight players with over 10 wins. Snell is the player with the most wins to be left off either All-Star roster, as he owns 12 victories from 19 starts.

Julie Jacobson/Associated Press

The position of the Rays in the AL East standings hurt Snell's candidacy for the AL roster, as the team is third behind the New York Yankees and Red Sox.

With other prominent teams earning more All-Star selections, the Rays were left with a single representative, as catcher Wilson Ramos won the fan vote at his position.

Snell could always make the roster if another pitcher opts not to participate, but it is disappointing to see the AL ERA leader left off the original squad.

Statistics obtained from MLB.com.