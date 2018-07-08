NBA Summer League 2018: Scores and Highlights from Sunday's Las Vegas Results

Sam Wasson/Getty Images

The 2018 NBA Summer League isn't going to move the needle for championship-contending clubs or established veterans who have earned much-needed offseason rest, but it represents an opportunity for young playmakers on rebuilding teams to accumulate experience and jump-start their professional careers and expectations.

A number of headlining rookies were among those slated for action on a crowded Sunday schedule in Las Vegas that featured 10 games.

Below is a recap of the action.

Results

Minnesota Timberwolves 103, Toronto Raptors 92

San Antonio Spurs 95, Washington Wizards 90

Charlotte Hornets 94, Miami Heat 90

Portland Trail Blazers 85, Atlanta Hawks 68

Dallas Mavericks vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 7 p.m. ET

Golden State Warriors vs. Houston Rockets, 7:30 p.m. ET

Utah Jazz vs. New York Knicks, 9 p.m. ET

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Orlando Magic, 9:30 p.m. ET

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 11 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Chicago Bulls, 11:30 p.m. ET

Sunday Recap

Keita Bates-Diop Providing 1st-Round Talent at 2nd-Round Value

The Minnesota Timberwolves handled the Toronto Raptors in a 103-92 victory, and Ohio State product Keita Bates-Diop stole the show with 24 points, 11 rebounds, two blocks and a steal.

The reigning Big Ten Player of the Year looked like a lottery pick despite the fact Minnesota stole him with the 48th overall selection in the 2018 draft, demonstrating the full display of skills many thought would convince a team to take a chance on him much earlier.

His length on the defensive side at 6'9" resulted in multiple blocks, a steal and a number of contested Toronto jumpers, which came as no surprise to Buckeyes fans who watched him consistently defend the opponent's best player while also anchoring the offense at the collegiate level.

Bates-Diop also demonstrated he can stretch the floor as a matchup problem with three triples and appears to be someone Minnesota can rely on attacking the basket given his 79.4 percent clip from the charity stripe in his final college season and 7-of-8 mark Sunday.

Kyle Ratke of NBA.com pointed out "many were wondering how or why" he dropped so low in the draft and acknowledged "that curiosity heightened on Sunday afternoon" following this performance.

Tim Bontemps of the Washington Post was among those who expected Bates-Diop to be drafted sooner:

If he continues to play like he did Sunday, Minnesota will have a young building block moving forward regardless of where he was picked in the draft.

Troy Brown Jr.'s Impressive 2nd Half Promising Sign for Wizards

The San Antonio Spurs defeated the Washington Wizards 95-90 in a matchup highlighted by two top-20 picks—Troy Brown Jr. and Lonnie Walker IV.

Brown, who was the 15th overall pick out of Oregon, lost the game but won the individual showdown against Walker, who was the 18th overall pick out of Miami.

With Tony Parker gone and Kawhi Leonard's future quite cloudy in San Antonio, the idea of rebuilding and looking to the future in a loaded Western Conference has merit for the Spurs. While Walker didn't stuff the stat sheet as much as Brown, he still looked like someone who can help San Antonio do just that with 14 points, five rebounds, three steals and two assists.

It was Brown's bounce-back ability and efficiency that proved the difference in the comparison, though, considering he shot 8-of-17 from the field for 21 points compared to Walker's 5-of-13 mark. Brown also recorded 12 rebounds, three steals and two assists.

Brown didn't grow discouraged despite early struggles and impacted the game in ways beyond his shooting by crashing the boards, as Candace Buckner of the Washington Post pointed out:

No matter how talented any rookie is, he is surely going to struggle at some point within a game or season. Brown's resilience during some of his first professional experiences was a welcome sign for Wizards fans looking for him to contribute in the rotation right away.

He appeared to be someone who can serve as a secondary scorer running alongside the John Wall and Bradley Beal backcourt while still bolstering the defense by grabbing boards and contesting shots.

Devonte' Graham Playing Like a 2nd-Round Steal

The Charlotte Hornets beat the Miami Heat 94-90 on Sunday thanks in large part to 22 points each from Willy Hernangomez and Dwayne Bacon, but it was guard Devonte' Graham who stood out as a potential second-round steal.

The Kansas product finished with 12 points, seven assists and critical free throws and looked the part of a contributor after the Hornets traded for his rights when the Atlanta Hawks selected him with the 34th overall pick.

While Graham struggled with his shot at 3-of-10 from the field and 0-of-3 from deep, one can assume the shooting will come around considering he connected on 40.9 percent of his attempts from three-point range during a collegiate career that featured a Big 12 Player of the Year and consensus All-American honors.

The best way for Graham to earn playing time in the Hornets' rotation is appearing comfortable with the ball in his hands in critical moments and as a facilitator, which he did Sunday. His free throws extended the lead from one to three with five seconds left and two to four with two seconds remaining, following the script of someone who was frequently featured in the clutch at Kansas.

Graham's passes were there Sunday as well, especially in transition:

It is not difficult to envision Graham sparking the Charlotte offense as a rookie off the bench with those types of dishes on the break, which will speed up a game and prevent opposing defenses from getting set.

Hawks Right to Be Cautious With Young Stars

The Portland Trail Blazers cruised past the Atlanta Hawks 85-68 on Sunday behind a game-high 23 points from Jake Layman.

However, the result took a backseat to Atlanta Hawks’ rookie Trae Young, who finished with zero points and three assists in only nine minutes thanks to an injury. Kevin Pelton of ESPN.com reported the Oklahoma product exited with a right quad contusion.

What’s more, Atlanta head coach Lloyd Pierce said youngster John Collins is about to be done for the summer after posting 18 points and nine rebounds:

Young and Collins are two of the most important building blocks for the Hawks considering the former was the No. 5 overall pick of this year’s draft and the latter was the No. 19 pick in last year’s draft.

Collins was one of the few bright spots in 2017-18 with averages of 10.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game as a rookie, and there is no need for him to play too many minutes in summer league after such a performance.

Atlanta is in full-on rebuild mode after going 24-58 last season, and there is no reason to push the youngsters too hard at this stage. Caution and long-term planning are far more important than July wins for the Hawks, and using caution with Young’s setback—even if it is minor—and resting Collins is a smart approach.