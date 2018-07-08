Greenbrier Classic Classic 2018: Kevin Na Earns 1st PGA Tour Win Since 2011

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV - JULY 8 : Kevin Na waits to putt on the 14th hole during the final round of A Military Tribute At The Greenbrier held at the Old White TPC course on July 8, 2018 in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
Kevin Na won A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Na finished at 19 under for the tournament after putting together a six-under 64 on Sunday. This is his first victory on the PGA Tour since the Justin Timberlake Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in October 2011.

Five shots separated Na from runner-up Kelly Kraft. Here's a look at the top 10, with the full leaderboard available on PGATour.com:

     

A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier Leaderboard

1. Kevin Na (-19)

2. Kelly Kraft (-14)

T3. Brandt Snedeker (-13)

T3. Jason Kokrak (-13)

T5. Joaquin Niemann (-12)

T5. Austin Cook (-12)

T5. Joel Dahmen (-12)

T5. Sam Saunders (-12)

T5. Harold Varner III (-12)

10. Russell Henley (-11)

     

Golf Channel's Will Gray and GolfonCBS noted the close calls Na experienced before capturing his second win on the tour:

Na was overcome with emotion when realizing the weight of his accomplishment, particularly when speaking to fans from his native South Korea:

Entering the final round, Na was one shot back of co-leaders Kraft and Harold Varner III. He essentially placed one hand on the title after going five under through the front nine Sunday. He reeled off five birdies between the fourth and ninth holes and added another for good measure on No. 10:

Neither Kraft nor Varner could keep pace with the surging Na. Kraft carded an even-par 70 in the final round, while Varner slipped down the leaderboard with a two-over 72.

Na didn't have a great start to The Greenbrier. He shot one under and carded four bogeys in the first round. Over the next three rounds, Na was a model of consistency, earning just two bogeys. He didn't finish a round at worse than five-under, either.

Na's putting played a big role in his triumph. According to PGATour.com, he gained 7.089 strokes with his putter, which was second-best in the tournament.

As he was standing on the No. 6 green Sunday, a little under 33 feet separated Na from the cup. He knew his birdie putt was on the mark well before it reached its destination:

Na's post-round interview conveyed how significant his first-place finish was.

Finally getting that weight off his shoulders will provide great momentum ahead of the Open Championship, which tees off July 19, and the PGA Championship in August.

