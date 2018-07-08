MLB All Star Voting Results 2018: Full Selections, Starters, Snubs and Voting

MLB All Star Voting Results 2018: Full Selections, Starters, Snubs and VotingJuly 9, 2018
Jose Altuve, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge will try to lead the American League to a series-altering victory over the National League when the two sides meet July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.
The two leagues are tied 43-43-2 in the all-time All-Star series as the American League has won the last five games and has been surging since 1988. The American League has battled back from a huge deficit and is in a position to take the lead in the series for the first time since 1963.
MLB Communications
Here are your 2018 All-Star Game starters as voted by the fans via the All-Star Ballot. Jose Altuve is MLB leading vote-getter, while Freddie Freeman paces NL. Record eight teams represented among nine AL starters.
Starters from both leagues and the complete rosters were announced Sunday, and the National League will counter with Freddie Freeman, Nolan Arenado and Nick Markakis to break the AL streak. Freeman led the National League with more than 4,000,000 votes.
The Braves and the Chicago Cubs both have two starters in the All-Star Game. Catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Javier Baez will represent the Cubs, and both are making their first appearance in the All-Star Game. Both are extremely talented players who have a chance to be regular performers in the Mid-Summer Classic in future seasons
Other NL starters include shortstop Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants and outfielder Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arenado will start at third base for the Senior Circuit.
The Red Sox have two starters to lead the American League. In addition to the five-tool specialist in Betts, designated hitter J.D. Martinez overwhelmed the field at that spot as he leads the major leagues in home runs and RBI.
Wilson Ramos will start behind the plate as he represents the Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Abreu represents the Chicago White Sox at first base.
Altuve led all of Major League Baseball with 4.8 million votes and will start at second base.
He told ESPN's All-Star Selection Show that he felt honored to be the game''s leading vote getter. "It means so much to have such a great honor," Altuve said.
Manny Machado will start in the All-Star Game at shortstop, and that's the first time he made it at that position after years of success at third base. While he is expected to be traded before the trade deadline, he still represents the Baltimore Orioles.
Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians will start at third base, while the Los Angeles Angels' Trout and the Yankees' Judge will join Betts in the outfield.
Max Scherzer of the Nationals, Jon Lester of the Cubs and Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets are the top candidates to get the start on the mound for the Senior Circuit, and Scherzer said on the ESPN broadcast that he will not refer to a scouting report as he faces the powerful AL lineup.
MLB
Prepare for filth. There's plenty to go around on this National League All-Star pitching staff.
MLB
Oh, those poor hitters. Here's your American League All-Star pitching staff.
"It's going to be my strength against their strength, and I'm going to let it fly," Scherzer said. "I am going to be pumped up for this game, pitching in front of my hometown fans."
The American League is loaded with excellent pitching as well, and it seems likely Corey Kluber of the Indians, Chris Sale of the Red Sox or Luis Severino will get the start. If the American League can get the lead in the late going, Astros manager A.J. Hinch can close with a flourish by giving the ball to Edwin Diaz of the Seattle Mariners, Craig Kimbrel of the Red Sox and Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees.
Catcher Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants, first baseman Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds and second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Braves lead the National League reserves, while shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians, outfielder George Springer of the Astros and rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres of the Yankees lead the American League reserves.
While most players who get named to the All-Star Game are thrilled to get the chance to play, there are snubs every year. Among the top snubs include Max Muncy (20 home runs and 38 runs batted in) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Jesus Aguilar of the Milwaukee Brewers (22 HR, 63 RBI) for the National League along with Jean Segura (.330 batting average, 47 RBI) of the Mariners and Andrelton Simmons of the Los Angeles Angels (.312 BA, 39 RBI).
All four of those players are final vote candidates. Fans are allowed to vote for the last All-Star named to both the American and National Leagues.
Here's a look at the full rosters for both teams:
National League
Starters
POS, PLAYER, TEAM
C, Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs
1B, Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
2B, Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs
3B, Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies
SS, Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants
OF, Nick Markakis,Atlanta Braves
OF, Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers
OF, Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals
Pitchers
Position, Player, Team
SP, Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals
SP, Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
SP, Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies
SP, Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves
SP, Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals
SP, Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs
SP, Patrick Corbin, Arizona Diamondbacks
RP, Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers
RP, Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals
RP, Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers
RP, Brad Hand, San Diego Padres
RP, Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh Pirates
Reserves
Position, Player, Team
C, Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants
C, J.T. Realmuto, Miami Marlins
1B, Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks
1B, Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds
2B, Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves
2B, Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds
3B, Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati Reds
SS, Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies
OF, Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers
OF, Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
OF, Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies
American League
Starters
Position, Player, Team
C, Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay Rays
1B, Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox
2B, Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
3B, Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians
SS, Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles
OF, Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox
OF, Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
OF, Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
DH, J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox
Pitchers
Position, Player, Team
SP, Luis Severino, New York Yankees
SP, Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
SP, Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox
SP, Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians
SP, Justin Verlander*, Houston Astros
SP, Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros
SP, J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays
SP, Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins
RP, Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees
RP, Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners
RP, Joe Jimenez, Detroit Tigers
RP, Blake Treinen, Oakland A's
RP, Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox
* Verlander will be inactive for game
Reserves
Position, Player, Team
C, Salvador Perez, Kansas City
1B, Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox
2B, Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees
3B, Alex Bregman, Houston Astros
SS, Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians
OF, Shin-Soo Choo, Texas Rangers
OF, Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians
OF, Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners
OF, George Springer, Houston Astros
DH, Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners
Complete All-Star Game Roster Revealed