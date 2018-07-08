MLB All Star Voting Results 2018: Full Selections, Starters, Snubs and Voting

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Jose Altuve, Mookie Betts, Mike Trout and Aaron Judge will try to lead the American League to a series-altering victory over the National League when the two sides meet July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington D.C.

The two leagues are tied 43-43-2 in the all-time All-Star series as the American League has won the last five games and has been surging since 1988. The American League has battled back from a huge deficit and is in a position to take the lead in the series for the first time since 1963.

Starters from both leagues and the complete rosters were announced Sunday, and the National League will counter with Freddie Freeman, Nolan Arenado and Nick Markakis to break the AL streak. Freeman led the National League with more than 4,000,000 votes.

The Braves and the Chicago Cubs both have two starters in the All-Star Game. Catcher Willson Contreras and second baseman Javier Baez will represent the Cubs, and both are making their first appearance in the All-Star Game. Both are extremely talented players who have a chance to be regular performers in the Mid-Summer Classic in future seasons

Other NL starters include shortstop Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants and outfielder Matt Kemp of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Arenado will start at third base for the Senior Circuit.

The Red Sox have two starters to lead the American League. In addition to the five-tool specialist in Betts, designated hitter J.D. Martinez overwhelmed the field at that spot as he leads the major leagues in home runs and RBI.

Wilson Ramos will start behind the plate as he represents the Tampa Bay Rays and Jose Abreu represents the Chicago White Sox at first base.

Altuve led all of Major League Baseball with 4.8 million votes and will start at second base.

He told ESPN's All-Star Selection Show that he felt honored to be the game''s leading vote getter. "It means so much to have such a great honor," Altuve said.

Manny Machado will start in the All-Star Game at shortstop, and that's the first time he made it at that position after years of success at third base. While he is expected to be traded before the trade deadline, he still represents the Baltimore Orioles.

Jose Ramirez of the Cleveland Indians will start at third base, while the Los Angeles Angels' Trout and the Yankees' Judge will join Betts in the outfield.

Max Scherzer of the Nationals, Jon Lester of the Cubs and Jacob deGrom of the New York Mets are the top candidates to get the start on the mound for the Senior Circuit, and Scherzer said on the ESPN broadcast that he will not refer to a scouting report as he faces the powerful AL lineup.

"It's going to be my strength against their strength, and I'm going to let it fly," Scherzer said. "I am going to be pumped up for this game, pitching in front of my hometown fans."

The American League is loaded with excellent pitching as well, and it seems likely Corey Kluber of the Indians, Chris Sale of the Red Sox or Luis Severino will get the start. If the American League can get the lead in the late going, Astros manager A.J. Hinch can close with a flourish by giving the ball to Edwin Diaz of the Seattle Mariners, Craig Kimbrel of the Red Sox and Aroldis Chapman of the Yankees.

Catcher Buster Posey of the San Francisco Giants, first baseman Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds and second baseman Ozzie Albies of the Braves lead the National League reserves, while shortstop Francisco Lindor of the Indians, outfielder George Springer of the Astros and rookie second baseman Gleyber Torres of the Yankees lead the American League reserves.

While most players who get named to the All-Star Game are thrilled to get the chance to play, there are snubs every year. Among the top snubs include Max Muncy (20 home runs and 38 runs batted in) of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Jesus Aguilar of the Milwaukee Brewers (22 HR, 63 RBI) for the National League along with Jean Segura (.330 batting average, 47 RBI) of the Mariners and Andrelton Simmons of the Los Angeles Angels (.312 BA, 39 RBI).

All four of those players are final vote candidates. Fans are allowed to vote for the last All-Star named to both the American and National Leagues.

Here's a look at the full rosters for both teams:

National League

Starters

POS, PLAYER, TEAM

C, Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1B, Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B, Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

3B, Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

SS, Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

OF, Nick Markakis,Atlanta Braves

OF, Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF, Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

Pitchers

Position, Player, Team

SP, Max Scherzer, Washington Nationals

SP, Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

SP, Aaron Nola, Philadelphia Phillies

SP, Mike Foltynewicz, Atlanta Braves

SP, Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals

SP, Jon Lester, Chicago Cubs

SP, Patrick Corbin, Arizona Diamondbacks

RP, Kenley Jansen, Los Angeles Dodgers

RP, Sean Doolittle, Washington Nationals

RP, Josh Hader, Milwaukee Brewers

RP, Brad Hand, San Diego Padres

RP, Felipe Vazquez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Reserves

Position, Player, Team

C, Buster Posey, San Francisco Giants

C, J.T. Realmuto, Miami Marlins

1B, Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona Diamondbacks

1B, Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds

2B, Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves

2B, Scooter Gennett, Cincinnati Reds

3B, Eugenio Suarez, Cincinnati Reds

SS, Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies

OF, Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee Brewers

OF, Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

OF, Charlie Blackmon, Colorado Rockies

American League

Starters

Position, Player, Team

C, Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay Rays

1B, Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

2B, Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

3B, Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

SS, Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles

OF, Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OF, Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF, Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

DH, J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

Pitchers

Position, Player, Team

SP, Luis Severino, New York Yankees

SP, Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

SP, Chris Sale, Boston Red Sox

SP, Trevor Bauer, Cleveland Indians

SP, Justin Verlander*, Houston Astros

SP, Gerrit Cole, Houston Astros

SP, J.A. Happ, Toronto Blue Jays

SP, Jose Berrios, Minnesota Twins

RP, Aroldis Chapman, New York Yankees

RP, Edwin Diaz, Seattle Mariners

RP, Joe Jimenez, Detroit Tigers

RP, Blake Treinen, Oakland A's

RP, Craig Kimbrel, Boston Red Sox

* Verlander will be inactive for game

Reserves

Position, Player, Team

C, Salvador Perez, Kansas City

1B, Mitch Moreland, Boston Red Sox

2B, Gleyber Torres, New York Yankees

3B, Alex Bregman, Houston Astros

SS, Francisco Lindor, Cleveland Indians

OF, Shin-Soo Choo, Texas Rangers

OF, Michael Brantley, Cleveland Indians

OF, Mitch Haniger, Seattle Mariners

OF, George Springer, Houston Astros

DH, Nelson Cruz, Seattle Mariners