Cubs Trade Rumors: Blue Jays' J.A. Happ 'May' Be Drawing Interest from Chicago

Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs "may have interest" in Toronto Blue Jays left-handed starting pitcher J.A. Happ, according to Bob Elliott of CBC Sports.

The Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners have also been linked to Happ, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

