Cubs Trade Rumors: Blue Jays' J.A. Happ 'May' Be Drawing Interest from Chicago

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

Toronto Blue Jays' J.A. Happ pitches to the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Chris O'Meara/Associated Press

The Chicago Cubs "may have interest" in Toronto Blue Jays left-handed starting pitcher J.A. Happ, according to Bob Elliott of CBC Sports.

The Milwaukee Brewers, New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners have also been linked to Happ, per Mark Feinsand of MLB.com.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

