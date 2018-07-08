BBC World Cup Reporter Drugged, Robbed in Russia; 2 Men Detained on Suspicion

MLADEN ANTONOV/Getty Images

A British reporter for the BBC has been drugged and robbed while working at the World Cup in Russia, and two men have been detained in connection with the alleged crime.

Per Russian news agency TASS, Irina Volk, a spokesperson for the Russian Interior Ministry, said:

"As a result of the search operation, a suspect in the robbery of a British national has been detained. Yesterday, the British national reported to the police that he had been robbed in a taxi. As a result of the search operation, officers of the criminal police found the car which the man had taken and one of the suspects had been detained. He is now being questioned."



Volk added to another Russian news outlet, Interfax (h/t ESPN), that an additional man had been detained on suspicion as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.