Report: Hiromu Takahashi Hospitalized After Finishing Match with Injured Neck

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

Credit: New Japan Pro-Wrestling

Japanese wrestler Hiromu Takahashi was reportedly hospitalized after suffering a neck injury while facing Dragon Lee during Saturday night's G1 Special in San Francisco.

On Sunday, Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.) reported Takahashi, who finished the match, may have suffered a broken neck and later collapsed backstage before getting rushed to the hospital.

Ryan Satin of Wrestling Sheet provided a look at the moment where the injury might have occurred during the New Japan Pro Wrestling event:

Takahashi defeated Lee to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.

No further information about his health status was immediately released.

Related

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK

    Corey Jacobs
    via Wrestling News

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Twitter Reacts to Top Stars and Moments of Clash of Champions

    Erik Beaston
    via Bleacher Report

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Clash of Champions Highlights and Low Points

    Anthony Mango
    via Bleacher Report

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Pro Wrestling logo
    Pro Wrestling

    Biggest Stars of Clash of Champions

    Kevin Wong
    via Bleacher Report