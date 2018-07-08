Report: Hiromu Takahashi Hospitalized After Finishing Match with Injured Neck

Report: Hiromu Takahashi Hospitalized After Finishing Match with Injured NeckJuly 8, 2018
Japanese wrestler Hiromu Takahashi was reportedly hospitalized after suffering a neck injury while facing Dragon Lee during Saturday night's G1 Special in San Francisco.
On Sunday, Wrestling Observer Radio (via WrestlingInc.) reported Takahashi, who finished the match, may have suffered a broken neck and later collapsed backstage before getting rushed to the hospital.
Ryan Satin of Wrestling Sheet provided a look at the moment where the injury might have occurred during the New Japan Pro Wrestling event:
Ryan Satin @ryansatin
It’s being reported by @davemeltzerWON that Hiromu Takahashi may have seriously injured his neck during this spot last night at #G1USA. Working to confirm, but please send positive vibes his way. Neck injuries are no joke. https://t.co/FXz1wCKplu
Takahashi defeated Lee to retain the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship.
No further information about his health status was immediately released.
TNA Loses Its TV Deal in the UK