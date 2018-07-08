MLB All-Star Voting 2018: AL, NL Starting Rosters, Leaders and Final Results

Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

Major League Baseball unveiled the starting rosters Sunday for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game set for July 17 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.

Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout headlines the American League squad, with the AL looking to win its sixth Midsummer Classic in a row.

Here's a look at the lineups for both leagues.

2018 All-Star Rosters

American League

C: Wilson Ramos, Tampa Bay Rays

1B: Jose Abreu, Chicago White Sox

2B: Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

3B: Jose Ramirez, Cleveland Indians

SS: Manny Machado, Baltimore Orioles

OF: Mookie Betts, Boston Red Sox

OF: Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

OF: Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

DH: J.D. Martinez, Boston Red Sox

National League

C: Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

1B: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves

2B: Javier Baez, Chicago Cubs

3B: Nolan Arenado, Colorado Rockies

SS: Brandon Crawford, San Francisco Giants

OF: Nick Markakis, Atlanta Braves

OF: Matt Kemp, Los Angeles Dodgers

OF: Bryce Harper, Washington Nationals

Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve collected more votes (4,849,630) than any other player. MLB Communications shared the full tally for each of the 17 starters:

MLB also announced the reserves and pitchers for each of the respective leagues:

For the first time since 2014, the Atlanta Braves will have multiple representatives at the All-Star Game. This is also the first year since 2003 Atlanta had multiple players voted into the game as starters.

With the Braves (50-39) on track to reach the postseason, the fan support is evident through the All-Star voting.

Braves outfielder Nick Markakis makes for a great story. The 34-year-old is headed to the All-Star Game for the first time, having batted .324 with 10 home runs and 59 RBI through 88 games:

While nobody can dispute Markakis' ASG credentials, the NL outfield is home to one of the bigger snubs among the starters.

Milwaukee Brewers center fielder Lorenzo Cain is second among NL position players in WAR (3.4), per FanGraphs, but that wasn't enough for him to earn recognition as one of the league's top three outfielders.

Likewise, Cleveland Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor didn't receive much respect from the fans. Lindor is slugging a career-high .572 and is on pace to set a personal best in home runs. With 23 homers through 86 games, he should pass his current career high (33) by the end of the season.

Both Cain and Lindor still reached the 2018 All-Star Game as reserves, so there's little sense in getting too worked up about the fans overlooking their contributions in the first half of the year.