The French Squad Are Loving Football Manager While at the World Cup

July 8, 2018

How to keep yourself busy during those long journeys at the 2018 World Cup?

It seems the French national team have got the winning formula.

Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and more have taken to Football Manager while in Russia!

