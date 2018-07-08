Bulls News: John Paxson 'Thrilled to Keep' Zach LaVine After Matching Contract

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

Chicago Bulls' Zach LaVine dunks the ball after stealing a pass intended for Orlando Magic's Shelvin Mack during the second half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Feb. 12, 2018, in Chicago. Bulls won 105-101. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls announced Sunday they officially exercised their option to match a four-year, $78 million contract offer sheet given to point guard Zach LaVine by the Sacramento Kings.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson released a statement about the decision:

"We were excited last summer when we got a dynamic athlete in Zach LaVine through the trade, and we're excited now that we get to keep him. Zach showed a relentless work ethic in rehabbing his ACL injury to return to the court, and he has a visible passion for the game of basketball. We know that those attributes, along with his honed skills, will make him an impact player in this league for years to come. We're thrilled to keep Zach on this Bulls team moving forward."

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported Chicago's decision to match the Kings' proposal Friday.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Report: Love Probably Staying to Start Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Love Probably Staying to Start Season

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Chris Paul Officially Signs with Rockets

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Chris Paul Officially Signs with Rockets

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    Wendell Carter Had an Extremely Impressive Debut

    Chicago Bulls logo
    Chicago Bulls

    Wendell Carter Had an Extremely Impressive Debut

    Blog a Bull
    via Blog a Bull

    Exec: Knox Is 'F--king Really Good'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Exec: Knox Is 'F--king Really Good'

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report