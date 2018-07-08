Bulls News: John Paxson 'Thrilled to Keep' Zach LaVine After Matching Contract

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Chicago Bulls announced Sunday they officially exercised their option to match a four-year, $78 million contract offer sheet given to point guard Zach LaVine by the Sacramento Kings.

Bulls executive vice president of basketball operations John Paxson released a statement about the decision:

"We were excited last summer when we got a dynamic athlete in Zach LaVine through the trade, and we're excited now that we get to keep him. Zach showed a relentless work ethic in rehabbing his ACL injury to return to the court, and he has a visible passion for the game of basketball. We know that those attributes, along with his honed skills, will make him an impact player in this league for years to come. We're thrilled to keep Zach on this Bulls team moving forward."

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN first reported Chicago's decision to match the Kings' proposal Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.