World Cup TV Schedule 2018: Guide for France vs. Belgium, Croatia vs. England

It's semi-finals time at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, with all four teams eyeing a place in Sunday's final at the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia.

The first match sees France take on Belgium on Tuesday in what promises to be a thrilling encounter between two closely matched teams.

Also in contention are Croatia and England, who meet in Moscow on Wednesday. Croatia needed penalties to oust hosts Russia in the quarter-finals, while England knocked out Sweden.

Here's a look at how you can watch the two World Cup semi-finals.

Tuesday, July 10

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: France vs. Belgium on ITV 1 (UK) and Fox (U.S.)

Wednesday, July 11

9 p.m. local time/7 p.m. BST/2 p.m. ET: Croatia vs. England on BBC One (UK) and Fox (U.S.)

Live-streaming is available via BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub and Fox Soccer Match Pass.

France vs. Belgium

There will be plenty of exciting attacking talent on show when France face Belgium, which should make for an eventful encounter.

Les Bleus have been steadily improving as the tournament has progressed, and in Kylian Mbappe, they have one of the best young strikers in the world.

The 19-year-old has three goals already at the tournament. He boasts bags of pace, loves to run at defenders, is a clinical finisher and will pose a real threat to the Belgium back line.

Scouted Football highlighted how impressive he has been in Russia:

He will be ably supported by Olivier Giroud and Antoine Griezmann in a France attack that put four past Argentina in the round of 16 and comfortably saw off a strong Uruguay side 2-0 last time out.

Belgium also have a fearsome attack and go into the game with real confidence after knocking out favourites Brazil in the quarter-finals.

Striker Romelu Lukaku has four goals and an assist in his four games and has drawn praise for his unselfish play.

Alex Shaw at ESPN FC offered his view:

Belgium also possess great creativity and invention in the form of Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne. Both players are capable of unlocking defences with moments of great skill.

Squawka Football noted how impressive Hazard was against Brazil:

France and Belgium look the two strongest teams left in the competition, and whichever team prevails on Tuesday will be the favourite to win the World Cup.

Croatia vs. England

Croatia head into the last four after becoming only the second team to win consecutive knockout matches on penalties at a World Cup, per Opta:

Those victories may come at a cost, with head coach Zlatko Dalic's side having played extra-time in their last two matches, which means fatigue could be a factor.

Croatia's biggest strength is in the middle of the park with Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic and Real Madrid's Luka Modric.

Modric is enjoying a strong tournament and has dominated every match, per football writer Michael Cox:

England have been one of the tournament's surprises and have surpassed expectations by reaching the semi-finals. This means there will be little pressure on Gareth Southgate's young team who have showcased their strength at set pieces in Russia.

Sportswriter Andy West said they will need to improve to beat Croatia, though:

The Three Lions can also look to the tournament's top scorer for inspiration. Captain Harry Kane has six goals already and is on target to win the Golden Boot.

Kane may fancy adding to his tally on Wednesday against a Croatia team that has failed to keep a clean sheet in its last three matches.