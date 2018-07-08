Kevin Love Trade Rumors: Exec Thinks Cavs Need to Be 'Blown Away' by an Offer

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love (0) points after he scored during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Washington Wizards, Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in Washington. The Cavaliers won 106-99. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Nick Wass/Associated Press

The Cleveland Cavaliers would reportedly need to get "blown away by an offer" to trade power forward Kevin Love before the start of the 2018-19 NBA season.

On Sunday, Terry Pluto of the Plain Dealer spoke with an NBA executive who believes the Cavs will allow Love to bolster his value as the team's top player following the departure of LeBron James, who left to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency.

"Because I think he'll be more in demand during the season by the trading deadline," the exec said. "Kevin could have a very good year for the Cavs being the focal point of the offense. He is a talented player."

                 

