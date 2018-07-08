Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Cormier Fight Odds Released After Wild UFC Confrontation

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 07: Daniel Cormier confronts Brock Lesnar after his UFC heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 226 event inside T-Mobile Arena on July 7, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier has opened as the 69-100 favourite to beat Brock Lesnar in a potential showdown between the two following their confrontation at UFC 226 on Saturday.

Lesnar confronted Cormier in the Octagon following the latter's defeat of Stipe Miocic at the T-Mobile Arena in Nevada. Should they meet, Cormier is the favourite, according to OddsShark.

As for Lesnar, he has opened at 23-20, though before a fight between the pair can happen, he must re-enter USADA's drug-testing pool and serve the remaining six months of the suspension he received after testing positive for clomiphene at UFC 200.

    

