Report: Emmanuel Eboue Arrested, Friends Concerned for His Mental State

Former Arsenal defender Emmanuel Eboue was reportedly arrested in London on Saturday on suspicion of "arson and malicious communications."

The Mirror's Darren Lewis relayed the Metropolitan Police's statement on the matter: "Police investigating an alleged arson at a residential address in Enfield on Saturday, 30 June, arrested a 35-year-old man on suspicion of arson and malicious communications outside the address at around 17:00 hrs on Saturday, 7 July. He was taken to a north London police station where he currently remains."

According to Lewis, Eboue's friends are worried about his "mental and emotional state" and are concerned that he will not be able to afford legal representation after a costly divorce left him insolvent.

