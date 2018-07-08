Tour De France 2018: Latest Standings After Peter Sagan Tops Stage 2 Results

Colombia's Fernando Gaviria (L), wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey and Slovakia's Peter Sagan (C) talk as they ride ahead of the pack during the second stage of the 105th edition of the Tour de France cycling race between Mouilleron-Saint-Germain and La Roche-sur-Yon, western France, on July 8, 2018. (Photo by Jeff PACHOUD / AFP) (Photo credit should read JEFF PACHOUD/AFP/Getty Images)
JEFF PACHOUD/Getty Images

Peter Sagan won the second stage of the 2018 Tour de France on Sunday as he powered past Sonny Colbrelli on the finish line at La Roche-sur-Yon.

French favourite Arnaud Demare came in third in a dramatic end to a flat and fast race through the Vendee countryside from Mouilleron-Saint-Germain. 

Here's a look at the race standings:

    

For the result in full, visit the Tour website

   

Stage 2 Recap

Sunday's 182.5-kilometre stage saw Sylvain Chavanel, Michael Gogl and Dion Smith surge to the front and rotate the lead between them as they surged ahead of the peloton.

Chavanel went out on his own as he pushed hard in an attempt to keep the peloton at bay on a hot day in the Vendee countryside.

Stage 2 did see some casualties with Trek-Segafredo confirming that Tsgabu Grmay had been forced out of the race:

Astana's Luis Leon Sanchez also went out after a heavy crash that left him with an arm injury and unable to continue:

Demare also lost time as he suffered a puncture which which saw him forced to change his wheel, although he did manage to resume quickly.

Chavanel led for most of the race and did enough with his solo breakaway to secure the three-second time bonus, however he was eventually swallowed up by the chasing pack.

The action heated up towards the end with Germany's Marcel Kittel dropping out of contention in the final kilometres after suffering a puncture and needing a bike change:

A big crash in the closing stages involving Fernando Gaviria and Michael Mathews also saw a reduced bunch sprint finish as riders got caught up in the chaos.

Sagan took advantage to accelerate past Collbrelli right on the line. Eurosport showed how tight the finish was:

The Slovakian takes the stage and the yellow jersey with the Tour de France producing another compelling finish after yesterday's dramatic first day.

