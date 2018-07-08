Derek Carr, Bruce Irvin Laugh on Twitter to Report About Snitching on PED Users

Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

In the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, there's a section that notes the league can reduce a player's suspension by up to 50 percent if that player makes the NFL aware of another player, coach or trainer engaging in doping, according to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk.

And players like Oakland Raiders linebacker Bruce Irving and quarterback Derek Carr think it's hilarious:

They aren't the only ones who either aren't taking the clause seriously or aren't likely to put it to use it any time soon:

No player wants to face a suspension. But snitching on one of your teammates to reduce your own suspension? It's hard to imagine many, if any, players utilizing such a strategy.