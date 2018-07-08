UFC 226 Results: Matches to Make for the Winners and Losers

2 of 6

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Khalil Rountree Jr. def. Gokhan Saki by KO at 1:36 of the first round

There may not be a person out there, aside from Khalil Rountree Jr. himself, who predicted a first-round KO against Gokhan Saki. But that is exactly what happened.

This performance will shoot Rountree up the light heavyweight rankings. He could possibly break into the top 10 given how shallow the division is currently. Regardless, Rountree earned a big fight for his next outing. When you start looking for names who are without fights, Jimi Manuwa tops the list.

Manuwa is coming off back-to-back losses, but Manuwa is still ranked No. 6 in the world. It makes a lot of sense and could put the winner into a title eliminator situation for 2019.

As for Saki, this should put an end to the thought he could become something special inside the UFC. Perhaps he stayed too long in the world of kickboxing to give himself a true chance. And he doesn't have the time to develop a competent ground game either. That doesn't mean he should leave.

Mike Rodriguez is 0-1 in the UFC and another low-level opponent for Saki to face. It's a more appropriate bout and one that could have electric results.