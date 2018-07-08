Rumor: Dwight Howard Was Willing to Play for Nets, Brooklyn Never Wanted Center

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Dwight Howard reportedly wanted to remain with the Brooklyn Nets following Friday's trade from the Charlotte Hornets, but the organization was always focused on a buyout.

On Saturday, Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported Howard would have embraced playing under the bright lights of the New York City market, but the Nets wanted the financial flexibility instead.

"Yeah, yeah, there's definitely a bit of that that we'll have to factor in," general manager Sean Marks said. "We'll figure out how much cap space we have, and when that's fully determined, we'll move forward with how we use it."

Candace Buckner of the Washington Post reported Howard is expected to sign a two-year, $11 million contract with the Washington Wizards once he clears waivers Monday.

His trade to Brooklyn was agreed to last month but couldn't become official until Friday. He said after it was first reported that his goal was to prove he could still be an impact player.

"I want to give a team all of me, on and off the court," Howard told reporters. "And basically, an organization that will give me a clean slate and just let me be who I am. I still can jump, I still can play, I still can contribute and I can contribute in any system."

The 32-year-old Atlanta native is coming off a strong season with the Hornets. He averaged 16.6 points, 12.5 rebounds and 1.6 blocks while shooting 55.5 percent from the field. He also appeared in 81 of the team's 82 games, his highest total since the 2009-10 campaign with the Orlando Magic.

Howard ranked 15th among qualified centers in Player Efficiency Rating, per ESPN.com.

Yet, in an NBA era where perimeter play and post players who can stretch the floor rule the day, an old-school center like the three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year doesn't generate as much attention.

So Howard will reportedly join the Wizards, a team with Finals aspirations in an Eastern Conference that's far more open with LeBron James leaving the Cleveland Cavaliers for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He should provide the team with a reliable presence down low to support the foundation of John Wall, Bradley Beal and Otto Porter Jr.