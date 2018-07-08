World Cup 2018 Final Predictions: Which Teams Are Favored to Advance?

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

TOPSHOT - France's forward Antoine Griezmann (L) celebrates his goal with France's forward Kylian Mbappe during the Russia 2018 World Cup quarter-final football match between Uruguay and France at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium in Nizhny Novgorod on July 6, 2018. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP/Getty Images)
DIMITAR DILKOFF/Getty Images

Just four teams remain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and according to OddsShark, France is the favorite to emerge as the tournament's winner: 

Les Bleus will face a dangerous Belgium side in the first semifinal, while England will take on the resilient Croatians in the other. 

All four teams feature some of the top players in the world. France is incredibly balanced from front to back, with a star-studded cast that includes Paul Pogba, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe. Belgium, meanwhile, has devastated teams on the counterattack behind players like Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin De Bruyne.

England's Harry Kane leads all goal scorers with six at the 2018 World Cup, leading the way for the Three Lions. Croatia, meanwhile, has been led by a superb midfield highlighted by Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barcelona's Ivan Rakitic. The Croatians have also showed nerves of steel, winning two straight penalty shootouts.

Given how wild and unpredictable this year's World Cup has been, it wouldn't be surprising if any of the sides took home the ultimate prize. But top to bottom, France looks like the top remaining team.

