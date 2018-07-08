Allen Crabbe Says Athletes Make so Much Money, 'Crazy' to Hear They Go Broke

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

Brooklyn Nets guard Allen Crabbe (33) runs down court during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Chicago Bulls, Monday, April 9, 2018, in New York. Crabbe had 41 points in the Nets 114-105 victory over the Bulls. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Kathy Willens/Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets shooting guard Allen Crabbe is entering the third year of his four-year, $74.8 million contract. And he told TMZ Sports it's hard to imagine professional athletes going broke when they can make that type of money.

"As athletes, we make so much money. And I'm not the one to go spend it on five cars and three houses," he noted. "Really, you can't even use all that stuff. You can't even use all this money, so it's crazy to hear stories about players going broke, because it's so much money that we can make in our careers. It's like, 'How did you just blow all of it?'"

                    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Players Who Will Never Live Up to Their New Deals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Players Who Will Never Live Up to Their New Deals

    Kelly Scaletta
    via Bleacher Report

    Latest FA Big Board: Top 25 Players Left

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Latest FA Big Board: Top 25 Players Left

    Zach Buckley
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Booker, Suns Agree to $158M Max Extension

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Booker, Suns Agree to $158M Max Extension

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Ayton Leads Suns Past Kings in SL

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ayton Leads Suns Past Kings in SL

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report