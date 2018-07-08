Liverpool Transfer News: Jean-Michel Aulas Says Nabil Fekir Set for Lyon Stay

AFP Contributor/Getty Images

Olympique Lyonnais President Jean-Michel Aulas believes Nabil Fekir will still be at the club next season amid speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool and Real Madrid.

The forward seemed set to join the Reds ahead of the FIFA World Cup, but the transfer fell through and the French club announced Fekir would be staying. Still, speculation has continued to simmer regarding interest from Merseyside.

Speaking to RMC Sport, Aulas said he doesn't expect Fekir to move anywhere during the final weeks of the transfer window (h/t Goal).

"I think that Nabil will be at OL next season," the Lyon president said. "I have almost a father-son relationship with my players. I gave him the chance to go to Liverpool because it was his dream club. I did that too with [Corentin] Tolisso and [Samuel] Umtiti. He is our captain, and it is the coach's wish to keep him."

As Goal noted, the move to Liverpool broke down after Fekir had a medical with the Premier League side. It's added that Real Madrid could swoop for the Lyon star.

Fekir has suffered some injury issues in recent years, including a long layoff during the 2015-16 campaign:

Even so, it's not a shock to see last season's UEFA Champions League finalists looking at the France international, who has gone from a capricious and occasionally frustrating footballer into one of the standout players in Ligue 1.

Last season, he was the conductor of a dynamic and vibrant Lyon attack. Fekir played as a second striker and was the man his team-mates sought to get the ball to in the final third. He is a natural with the ball at his feet, as he can shimmy past tackles, thread passes into space and score goals.

Here are the figures behind what was an excellent 2017-18 Ligue 1 season for the Lyon star:

Given what he can offer, Liverpool supporters would have been disappointed to see the deal for Fekir fall through.

After all, the prospect of him alongside the trio of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah would be exciting for Reds supporters, especially having watched the latter trio tear it up in the Premier League and Champions League last season.

Still, French football journalist Jeremy Smith wouldn't be surprised to see the player make the move:

If the switch is going to happen, it may not be for a while yet. Fekir is an important part of the France squad seeking to win the World Cup. They face Belgium on Tuesday and will then play in either the third-place playoff or the final.

While Liverpool supporters won't be concerned about their attacking potency, with Salah, Mane and Firmino available, someone like Fekir would add another exciting dimension to the team. But Aulas seems to feel Lyon's main man will stick around for another campaign at least.