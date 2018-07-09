World Cup 2018: TV Schedule, Live-Stream Coverage Details for Semi-Finals

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Belgium, France, England and Croatia are just two wins away from being crowned as the 2018 FIFA World Cup winners.

At the end of a remarkable tournament, just four games remain in the competition. France meet Belgium on Tuesday and England tackle Croatia on Wednesday.

On Saturday there's the clash nobody will want to feature in, the third place play-off; and then on Sunday, it's the showpiece final.

Given the way in which this tournament has gone, fans across the globe will be braced for more drama in the remaining matches.

To ensure none of the action is missed, here are the broadcast details for the games and a look ahead to the two semi-finals.

Semi-Final Schedule (BST)

Tuesday, July 10 (7 p.m.): Belgium vs. France

Wednesday, July 11 (7 p.m.): England vs. Croatia

TV Info: BBC One or ITV (UK), Fox or Fox Sports (U.S.)

Live Stream: BBC iPlayer (UK), ITV Hub (UK), Fox Sports Go (U.S.)

Preview

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

While both England and Croatia have talented footballers in their ranks, few of their fans would have anticipated either side making a run this deep into the tournament. Now they're one game away from an unlikely final appearance.

Croatia have come through the knockout rounds the hard way, as they won two penalty shootouts after draws with Denmark and Russia.

In both matches, Ivan Rakitic is the man who has slotted home the winning kick. As noted below, he has showcased incredible composure in two high-pressure situations:

England will represent a step up for Croatia, though, as head coach Gareth Southgate has managed to cultivate a fantastic spirit among his squad.

In their 2-0 win over Sweden on Saturday, they showed stability, strength and an edge in the final third.

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The team has so many different ways to get the better of an opponent. If coping with the likes of Harry Kane, Jesse Lingard and Dele Alli wasn't enough, England have also become set-piece specialists in Russia.

As noted after Harry Maguire's goal against Sweden, they are so dangerous when it comes to dead-ball situations:

By the time England and Croatia take to the field, they will know who they will be playing in the final, as Belgium and France go head-to-head in another appealing contest on Tuesday.

The Red Devils were exceptional in their quarter-final victory over Brazil, in which a devastating first-half performance was enough for them to win 2-1.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Manager Roberto Martinez deserves immense credit for the manner in which he tweaked the side, with the trio of Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard and Kevin De Bruyne running riot on the counter-attack for the Red Devils. They were then able to withstand a barrage of Brazil pressure late on.

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News commented on the sensational 45 minutes that effectively won the game for Belgium:

Next up for Martinez's men will be another complete outfit in the shape of France, a team that has been growing into the competition.

While Didier Deschamps' men haven't been particularly fluid in Russia, aside from their 4-3 win over Argentina, they have showcased all the attributes needed to go all the way. They have leaders, defensive strength, midfield giants and so much potency in the final third.

After Martinez's tactical masterplan worked so well against Brazil, France will be wary of giving their opponents too much space to work with on the break.

Meanwhile, given the frailties Belgium's defence has shown in Russia, the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann will be confident of doing some damage of their own.