Daniel Cormier vs. Brock Lesnar: Head-to-Toe Breakdown

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC gave fans that tuned into UFC 226 a special treat after the show's main event as newly minted UFC heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier was greeted in the cage by Brock Lesnar. Promos were cut, shoves were exchanged and dollar signs appeared in Dana White's eyes.

Just like that, the biggest matchup of the UFC's winter schedule was set and that begs just one question; how good of a fight is it, anyway?

While there's no question that Cormier is an all-time great-level talent and Lesnar remains one of the biggest box office attractions in MMA, will these two give fans their money's worth? And is Lesnar a real threat to DC after another lengthy hiatus?

Well, Bleacher Report is here to look over the details of this matchup and break it down to its core elements.