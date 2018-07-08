Brock Lesnar Calls Out Daniel Cormier at UFC 226 Amid MMA Return Rumors

Rey Del Rio/Getty Images

WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar made an appearance at UFC 226 on Saturday in Las Vegas, further stoking rumors he's about to make a return to the MMA promotion.

Pro Wrestling Sheet showed Lesnar's cageside arrival with UFC President Dana White:

After the event, he had some choice words for Daniel Cormier, who defeated Stipe Miocic for the heavyweight title Saturday, per ESPN's Ariel Helwani:

WWE confirmed in April that Lesnar had signed an extension with the company but didn't offer any specifics regarding the length of the contract or what his obligations would be. MMA Fighting's Dave Meltzer reported the deal allowed Lesnar to have at least one more fight in the UFC.

Lesnar last fought at UFC 200 in July 2016. His win over Mark Hunt was declared a no-contest after he tested positive for a banned substance. He also received a one-year suspension, which dated back to when the violation occurred. The ban was put on hold when Lesnar left the USADA testing pool.