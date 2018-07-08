Diving Operation Underway to Rescue Thai Soccer Team Trapped in Cave

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

CHIANG RAI, THAILAND - JULY 6: Diving cylinders are prepared at a makeshift camp at the entrance of Tham Luang Nang Non caves for the divers to continue the rescue operation for the 12 trapped children and their coach on July 06, 2018 in Chiang Rai, Thailand. The 12 boys and their soccer coach have been found alive in the cave where they've been missing for over a week after monsoon rains blocked the main entrance in northern Thailand. Videos released by the Thai Navy SEAL shows the boys, aged 11 to 16, and their 15-year-old coach are in good health in Tham Luang Nang Non cave and the challenge now will be to extract the party safely. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
Linh Pham/Getty Images

The Thai government launched a rescue operation to recover the 12 soccer players and their coach who are trapped in a cave, the Associated Press reported Saturday.

Chiang Rai Gov. Narongsak Osottanakorn confirmed 13 foreign divers and five Thai divers will attempt to complete the operation. He believes the divers will return by 9 p.m. local time Sunday (10 a.m. ET) at the earliest, with two divers accompanying each of the players as they exit the cave.

The team had been missing for nine days before rescue teams first made contact. However, extracting the players and their coach has proved difficult.

The BBC reported a former Thai Navy SEAL diver died after delivering oxygen to those inside the cave, as the oxygen level was dropping below normal. In addition, Thai officials were worried about further flooding of the cave created by a monsoon expected to hit Sunday.

"At first, we thought the children could stay for a long time," Rear Admiral Apakorn Yookongkaew said to reporters. "But now things have changed, we have a limited time."

According to the AP, officials believed the weather conditions created a window for the rescuers to try to bring the team out.

