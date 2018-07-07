Mark Reynolds Carries Nationals Offense with 10 RBI, 2 HR vs. Marlins

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

Washington Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds accounted for more than half of his team's runs as the Nationals hammered the Miami Marlins 18-4 on Saturday night.

Reynolds finished the game 5-for-5 with two home runs and 10 RBI:

Reynolds' 10 RBI tie a franchise record. Anthony Rendon drove in 10 runs in Washington's 23-5 victory over the New York Mets on April 30, 2017.

The Nationals noted Reynolds has enjoyed a pretty successful past couple of days:

The 34-year-old only signed a minor league deal with Washington in the offseason but has provided solid value in a limited role with the team. After Saturday, he's batting .292 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 37 games.

The Nationals will need Reynolds to continue delivering at the plate as they look to close a five-game gap on the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, who are tied for first in the National League East.