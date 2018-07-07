Mark Reynolds Carries Nationals Offense with 10 RBI, 2 HR vs. Marlins

Mark Reynolds Carries Nationals Offense with 10 RBI, 2 HR vs. MarlinsJuly 8, 2018
Washington Nationals first baseman Mark Reynolds accounted for more than half of his team's runs as the Nationals hammered the Miami Marlins 18-4 on Saturday night.
Reynolds finished the game 5-for-5 with two home runs and 10 RBI:
Bleacher Report MLB @BR_MLB
Mark Reynolds is having himself a night • 5-for-5 • Two HR • 10 RBI (!!!) https://t.co/ZKE8t469pc
Reynolds' 10 RBI tie a franchise record. Anthony Rendon drove in 10 runs in Washington's 23-5 victory over the New York Mets on April 30, 2017.
The Nationals noted Reynolds has enjoyed a pretty successful past couple of days:
Washington Nationals @Nationals
Hit a walk-off HR. Hit a 2-run HR. Hit an RBI 2B. Hit a 2-run 1B. Hit a 3-run HR. Hit a 2-run 1B. Mark Reynolds had a pretty solid 24 hours. https://t.co/Jf9YAcSWEe
The 34-year-old only signed a minor league deal with Washington in the offseason but has provided solid value in a limited role with the team. After Saturday, he's batting .292 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI in 37 games.
The Nationals will need Reynolds to continue delivering at the plate as they look to close a five-game gap on the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies, who are tied for first in the National League East.
