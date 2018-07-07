MMA Fighter Lands Vicious Straight Left Hand for Epic Upset Win at UFC 226

Steven Rondina@srondinaFeatured ColumnistJuly 8, 2018

Gokhan Saki was a top-notch kickboxer before signing up with the UFC. Khalil Rountree...well, let's just say he wasn't. Because of that, it felt like a pretty safe bet that Saki would pretty easily win their fight at UFC 226 should it stay standing for any length of time.

Well, Rountree threw quite the curveball at fans and pundits Saturday when he unleashed a picture-perfect left cross directly to Saki's teeth and finished him with some vicious ground-and-pound:

Entering the cage following an ugly loss at UFC 219 (later ruled a no-contest), Rountree preserved his UFC job with the win and became an interesting player in the light heavyweight division. It's tough to peg who he could fight next, but it's going to be a lot tougher to bet against him after this upset.

