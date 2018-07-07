Erik Jones Earns 1st Victory at Crash-Filled NASCAR at Daytona 2018

John Raoux/Associated Press

Erik Jones managed to avoid all of the wreckage at the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Saturday and find Victory Lane for the first time.

Martin Truex Jr., AJ Allmendinger, Kasey Kahne and Chris Buescher rounded out the top five.

Below is a look at the action from Daytona International Speedway.

2018 Coke Zero Sugar 400 Results

1. Erik Jones

2. Martin Truex Jr.

3. AJ Allmendinger

4. Kasey Kahne

5. Chris Buescher

6. Ty Dillon

7. Matt DiBenedetto

8. Ryan Newman

9. Austin Dillon

10. Alex Bowman

*Full results can be viewed at NASCAR.com.

Recap

For Jones, this probably wasn't how he envisioned his first Cup victory. He had to battle through numerous crashes, cautions and restarts. And even though he didn't get off to a great start in the final overtime, the 22-year-old found a way to come out in front.

How unlikely was this victory? Jones led for a grand total of one lap. In NASCAR, though, the only thing that matters is who crosses the finish line. And that happened to be the No. 20 car.

You better believe he was excited about his first win:

Truex appeared to be in good shape after grabbing the lead in the first overtime. The No. 78 car led for 20 laps on the night, but ultimately he just didn't have enough to hold off Jones.

Kevin Harvick entered the night second in the points standing, and it looked like he might be able to grab a series-leading sixth victory. However, he was not able to hold on to the lead he held at the start of the first overtime. Truex beat him off the restart, and the No. 4 car wound up getting caught up in a wreck that forced another overtime.

Harvick finished 19th.

Early on, it appeared as though it was going to be Ricky Stenhouse Jr.'s night. The No. 17 car, despite finding himself involved in a couple of crashes, managed to win both of the first two stages. He wound up leading for a total of 51 laps, the most of any driver.

But as the race hit the stretch run, Stenhouse Jr. was caught up in a wreck and fell back in the pack. He finished in 17th place.

Although it was a relatively early point in the race, Lap 53 proved to be one of the defining moments of the night. More than 20 cars were involved in "The Big One":

That affected some of the top contenders, like Brad Keselowski, Kurt Busch and Denny Hamlin. That crash ended their respective nights.

A frustrated Keselowski sent a warning message to his fellow drivers after being knocked out of the race:

In other words, be on the lookout for the No. 2 car in the future.

Kyle Busch, who entered the race as NASCAR's points leader, had some words for Stenhouse after being taken out in a different crash:

The No. 18 car finished in 33rd place.

It was only fitting that this crash-filled race needed multiple overtimes to be decided.

With a wild Coke Zero Sugar 400 in the books, the action will shift to Kentucky Speedway next week for the Quaker State 400.