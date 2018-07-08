MLB All-Star Voting 2018: Start Time and TV Schedule for Rosters Reveal

Aaron Gash/Associated Press

Forty-eight Major League Baseball All-Stars will be named Sunday night, as the rosters are unveiled during the selection show before the Los Angeles Angels and Los Angeles Dodgers play on Sunday Night Baseball.

The American League and National League starters were determined by a fan vote, while the selection process for the remaining roster positions features a vote by the players in each of the 30 clubhouses and choices made by the commissioner's office in order to make sure every team is represented.

Unlike previous seasons, the coaching staffs of both teams won't select any of the reserves. The player ballot elects 17 AL players and 16 from the NL, while the commissioner's office picks will feature seven NL players and five out of the AL, per MLB.com.

The final additions to each roster will be made after Sunday, as the final vote gives All-Star snubs a final chance to prove their cases.

MLB All-Star Selection Show Info

Date: Sunday, July 8

Time: 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Braves In Line To Earn Highest Total of Starters

Atlanta Braves fans have stuffed ballot boxes in order to get as many of their players recognized for impressive play on the diamond.

As of the last voting update July 2, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies and Nick Markakis received the most votes at their respective positions.

Freeman's total of 2,905,301 votes was the highest among any player on the National League ballot, which is a bit surprising since Bryce Harper has the opportunity to start in his home stadium and represent the Washington Nationals.

The Braves could have a fourth starter in Dansby Swanson if he makes up ground on San Francisco's Brandon Crawford in the shortstop vote.

Regardless of what happens with Swanson, the Braves should have the most All-Star Game starters from a single team.

Houston, Boston and San Francisco look like they'll have two starters each, but it doesn't appear that any of them will match the Braves.

Of the three Braves voting leaders, an All-Star start might mean the most to 34-year-old Nick Markakis, whose only honors on a national stage were two Gold Gloves in 2011 and 2014.

Markakis is seventh in the majors in average, with a .324 clip that is the third best in the National League.

Freeman would make the NL All-Star team for the third time, while Albies would appear for the first time in his rookie season.

Variety Of Teams Expected To Be Represented in Starting Lineups

In certain seasons, the teams with dominant fan bases like the New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers and Chicago Cubs take over the fan vote to put as many players from their team into the starting lineup as possible.

Although the Braves would possess one third of the NL starting lineup if Freeman, Albies and Markakis retain their respective leads, the rest of the starters in both leagues will be spread out among more than 10 teams.

In the American League, as many as eight teams could be represented in the starting lineup, and that's without the selection of the starting pitcher.

Houston, Cleveland, Baltimore, Boston, Tampa Bay, the Angels, Yankees and Chicago White Sox are set to be represented in the AL lineup, with the Red Sox being the only franchise in possession of two leaders in outfielder Mookie Betts and designated hitter J.D. Martinez.

Looking past the Braves in the NL, the Giants have two leaders, while Colorado, Washington and the Dodgers are also represented.

If the standings from the latest voting update remain in the same order Sunday, almost half of the MLB teams will have a starter.

There's an opportunity for that number to grow depending on which pitchers are selected to start the July 17 game.

The variety in starters should be welcomed by fans, as they receive an opportunity to watch players from different markets that they might not know too much about for an extended period at the start of the contest.

