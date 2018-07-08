UFC 226 Results: The Real Winners and Losers

0 of 9

It was only fitting that a super night should culminate with a super fight.

The UFC can go plenty big when the mood strikes, as it did Saturday at UFC 226 in Las Vegas. Speaking of big, the main event matched up champions from the UFC's two biggest divisions in a superfight, the term MMA fans and pundits use for a contest containing fighters from different weight classes.

Stipe Miocic's heavyweight belt was the brass ring of the occasion. He was favored, per OddsShark, in part because of a five-inch height advantage and a substantial edge in stand-up acumen. If Miocic's familiar "and still" refrain repeated, it would've padded his case to be the greatest MMA heavyweight of all time.

Daniel Cormier didn't put up the light heavyweight crown but did go up a weight class. There's plenty of risk associated with that. He may have been undersized in this one, but he's an MMA titan nonetheless. With an upset, the former Olympic wrestler would become only the fifth fighter to hold UFC titles in two divisions.

And that's just the main event. Yeah, the last-minute loss of Max Holloway vs. Brian Ortega stung, but this wasn't the time for tears. It was time to live again, and 11 (mostly) top-notch scraps helped the cause.

And you know what else? The final stat lines don't tell you everything. These are the real winners and losers from UFC 226.

For the literal-minded, full results appear at the end.