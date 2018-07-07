Greenbrier Classic Classic 2018: Kelly Kraft, Harold Varner III Lead on Saturday

Steve Helber/Associated Press

Kelly Kraft and Harold Varner III are tied for the lead in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, following Saturday's third round.

Kraft held a one-shot lead after two rounds, but his one-under 69 on Saturday wasn't enough to prevent company up top, as Varner shot a four-under 66 for the second time in three days.

Here is a look at the leaderboard entering the fourth round with full results available at PGATour.com:

T1. Kelly Kraft: -14 (69)

T1. Harold Varner III: -14 (66)

T3. Xander Schauffele: -13 (65)

T3. Kevin Na: -13 (65)

5. Sam Saunders: -12 (67)

T6. Bubba Watson: -11 (65)

T6. Joel Dahmen: -11 (67)

T6. Anirban Lahiri: -11 (71)

T9. Five golfers tied at -10

Kraft was fairly consistent for most of Saturday's round, as he parred every hole on the front nine before going on a birdie binge.

The 29-year-old birdied Nos. 10, 11 and 12 in succession, which included a chip-in birdie on the par-four 11th:

Kraft limped down the stretch, though, with bogeys on No. 16 and No. 18, which allowed Varner to nab a share of the lead.

One thing that aided Kraft significantly was the fact that his two closest competitors entering the third round struggled mightily on Saturday.

Both Webb Simpson and Anirban Lahiri were one shot behind Kraft at the start of the day, but Simpson shot a six-over 76 to drop to six-under, and Lahiri shot a one-over 71 to fall to 11-under.

Even though Simpson and Lahiri fell off, several other golfers established themselves as contenders in the third round.

One of them was Xander Schauffele, who is the event's defending champion.

He tied with several others for the best round of the day with a five-under 65, which was bolstered by this tee shot to set up a birdie on the par-three third:

Schauffele also eagled No. 17, leaving him tied for third.

He is one shot behind Kraft and Varner along with Kevin Na, who also shot a five-under 65.

Na had four birdies, one bogey and one eagle Saturday, with the eagle coming by virtue of a long, accurate putt on the par-five 12th:

Through three rounds, Na is very much within striking distance of his first win since 2011.

Winning hasn't been a problem for Bubba Watson in 2018, as he already has three victories under his belt and is now in the mix for a fourth.

Per the PGA Tour, Watson shot a five-under 65 that featured an impressive seven birdies:

Arguably, Watson's best birdie of the round came on the par-four 14th when he managed hit a great approach from among the trees before sinking the ensuing putt:

Watson has yet to win a major this year, but the two-time Masters champion is putting together a fantastic season regardless.

According to Golf Channel's Justin Ray, the veteran lefty could be trending toward PGA Tour Player of the Year honors:

Another win Sunday would go a long way toward bolstering Watson's case, and he is just three shots off the pace thanks to his strong showing Saturday.

Watson is by far the most accomplished golfer in the mix for a win at The Greenbrier, but with so many hungry players in need of a win to bolster their status on the tour, he figures to be met with plenty of resistance in the final round.