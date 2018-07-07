Cam Newton, Girlfriend Kia Proctor Announce Birth of Son

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistJuly 7, 2018

Carolina Panthers' Cam Newton (1) celebrates a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the second half of an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Mike McCarn/Associated Press

Cam Newton just welcomed another addition to his family Friday.

It was revealed back in March that the Carolina Panthers quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, Kia Proctor, were expecting a child. On Saturday, Proctor took to Instagram to announce the arrival of a baby boy:

Newton now has three children. His son, Chosen Newton, was born on Christmas Eve 2015, and he had a daughter, Sovereign-Dior Cambella Newton, last February.

Related

    Rivera Helped Create a Sushi Roll 😂

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Rivera Helped Create a Sushi Roll 😂

    Tim Weaver
    via Panthers Wire

    Cards GM Keim Arrested for DUI on July 4th

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Cards GM Keim Arrested for DUI on July 4th

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Byrd Ready to Fight for Roster Spot Once Again

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Byrd Ready to Fight for Roster Spot Once Again

    Carolina Panthers
    via Carolina Panthers

    Miller Named Panthers' Biggest Villain of All-Time

    Carolina Panthers logo
    Carolina Panthers

    Miller Named Panthers' Biggest Villain of All-Time

    Carolina Panthers
    via Carolina Panthers