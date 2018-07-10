NFL Rookies Turning Heads Before Training Camps Even Begin

1 of 10

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

When thinking of rookies who are poised to make immediate impacts, Denver Broncos pass-rusher Bradley Chubb quickly comes to mind. He's joining a defense that has a strong secondary, and premier pass-rusher Von Miller will be playing opposite him.

Chubb should have time to get to the quarterback, and he won't be the first blocking priority for opposing offenses. All he'll have to do is take advantage of the situation and produce.

According to veteran cornerback Chris Harris Jr., Chubb has the skills he needs to do that.

"Oh man, he has all the tools," Harris told Alex Marvez and Gil Brandt on SiriusXM Radio's Late Hits. "... He's around 280, around there. He can move, so I see him being all over the field. I think he'll start. He's been able to be that big of an impact player in OTAs."

Harris knows a thing or two about pass-rushers, having played with the likes of Miller and DeMarcus Ware in Denver.

If Chubb has been an impact player during organized team activities, one can only imagine what he can do when the pads are on and the hitting is for real. Expect Chubb to be in the early Defensive Rookie of the Year conversation.