World Cup 2018: Dates, Coverage Schedule for Remainder of the Tournament

EMMANUEL DUNAND/Getty Images

Only four countries remain in the 2018 FIFA World Cup with the conclusion of the quarterfinals Saturday in Russia.

France and Belgium had already secured themselves a berth in the semifinals with victories Thursday. England and Croatia followed suit Saturday, the latter of which needed penalties to defeat Russia.

Here's a look at the schedule for the rest of the World Cup, followed by a preview for each of the two semifinals.

World Cup 2018 Schedule

Tuesday, July 11

France vs. Belgium at 2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. BST (Fox, ITV)

Wednesday, July 12

Croatia vs. England at 2 p.m. ET, 7 p.m. BST (Fox, BBC)

Saturday, July 14

Third-place playoff at 10 a.m. ET, 3 p.m. BST (Fox, ITV)

Sunday, July 15

World Cup final at 11 a.m. ET, 4 p.m. BST (Fox, BBC, ITV)

Semifinals Preview

France vs. Belgium

JEWEL SAMAD/Getty Images

When Belgium hired Roberto Martinez, it looked like they were wasting the talents of their golden generation with another lackluster coach. Now, the Red Devils are one win away from their first World Cup final.

Martinez isn't merely relying on the star power at his disposal, either. His tactics played a big role in Belgium defeating Brazil 2-1 in the quarterfinals.

Even going back to the 2014 World Cup, Belgium have had the quality on the pitch to win a major title, but the Brazil match might have been a turning point. It's hard to envision Marc Wilmots orchestrating a performance like Martinez did Friday.

On the other side, France coach Didier Deschamps hasn't earned many plaudits with the way his team has played so far:

After years of imploding at international tournaments, a workmanlike run to the semifinals might be exactly what France needed, though.

A previous version of Les Bleus might have self-destructed after falling behind 2-1 to Argentina in the round of 16. Instead, the French scored three goals to blow what had been a close game wide open. They followed up with a 2-0 win over Uruguay in which Fernando Muslera provided a helping hand but still never looked to be in serious danger.

Of the four teams still left in the tournament, France have arguably looked the strongest. They've won four of their five matches, and the outlier is a draw in which Deschamps was planning for the next round.

Regardless of who comes out the victor, the winner of this match will be the favorite in the World Cup final.

Croatia vs. England

Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Croatia survived Saturday, but the result came at a clear physical cost. Sime Vrsaljko was limping as he left the game in the 97th minute. Danijel Subasic appeared to be battling bad cramping in his hamstring. And Mario Mandzukic had nothing left in the tank after playing the entire match.

Both of Croatia's knockout-stage matches went to penalties. Not only does that add an extra hour of game time, but there's no telling what kind of effect the stress of back-to-back penalty shootouts will have the on the players.

Croatia have a few days to recover, but stamina will likely be a real issue when they take on England in the semifinals:

As much as the idea of the World Cup "coming home" to England has become a meme, the Three Lions have led a somewhat charmed life in the 2018 World Cup.

They opened the tournament with an injury-time winner against Tunisia. Their 1-0 defeat to Belgium knocked them down to the easier half of the draw. And they finally won a penalty shootout at the World Cup after dropping their first three.

England players have often succumbed to the weight of history and the country's past failures at international tournaments.

Many in the current England setup haven't tasted years of failure with the national team, though. Sure, there was the 2-1 defeat to Iceland at Euro 2016, but the move to coach Gareth Southgate represented a clean slate.

While losing in the World Cup semifinal can never be considered a disappointment on its own, England may not have a better chance to return to the World Cup final and lift the trophy for a second time.