LeBron James' Joining Lakers Carries 'Level of Hurt,' Cavs GM Koby Altman Says

Cleveland Cavaliers general manager Koby Altman said Friday that LeBron James' decision to leave the Cavs to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency created a "level of hurt."

Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com passed along comments Altman made Friday to reporters about James' departure ahead of the Cavaliers' victory over the Washington Wizards in NBA summer league action:

"When you first get hit with it, there is a level of hurt. You're hurt because of what you went through for the four years with him and what he meant to us. But I was extremely thankful at the same time. I realize what we accomplished this year and the last four years, and we did a lot. I mean, it was four incredible years led by him, and I'm very thankful for the years he gave our team, this organization, the city."

Cleveland head coach Tyronn Lue joined the NBA TV broadcast crew during the contest and expressed his sentiments about losing the superstar to L.A.:

James' value is incredible.

The Cavs, who reached the NBA Finals each of the past four seasons with him leading the charge, are tied for the third-worst title odds (+50,000) for the 2018-19 campaign, per OddsShark. Meanwhile, the Lakers, who are riding a five-year playoff-less drought, own the second-best odds (+460).

Much like when LeBron left to join the Miami Heat in 2010, the end result for Cleveland will likely be a rebuilding process and trying to find a new superstar to lead the franchise. Last time, it landed Kyrie Irving with the first overall pick in the 2011 draft.

While the focus for Altman would seemingly be to move veteran players for assets, the Cavaliers GM played down the idea of trading power forward Kevin Love.

"Kevin has a big place in our franchise, and I don't think you get better by moving him," Altman said. "I think we'll explore opportunities with the roster in general, but as far as Kevin goes, I don't see how you get better doing that."

That mindset may change by the time next season's trade deadline rolls around. The road back to the top is long and winding without James in the fold.