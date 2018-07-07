UFC 226 Fight Card: PPV Schedule, Odds and Predictions for Miocic vs. Cormier

John Locher/Associated Press

Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier will be battling for the title of Baddest Man on the Planet in the main event of UFC 226 July 7 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The historic matchup of the heavyweight champion and the light heavyweight champion is the rare fight that lives up to the superfight billing. On one hand you have the most successful heavyweight champion of all time with three title defenses to his name. In the other corner, you have the man who moved down to light heavyweight after years of being an undefeated heavyweight.

It's the kind of fight that gets debated in bar rooms across the country, but will now get to be settled in the Octagon.

The heavyweight appetizer leading up to the main course should be delicious as well. Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou will meet up in a collision of knockout artists in the co-main.

It all caps a night of solid fights with plenty of fighters looking to take the next step in their quest for UFC gold.

Here's a look at the evening's schedule along with some of the biggest questions that will be answered throuhgout the event.

Odds via OddsShark in moneyline form (+110 wins $110 on a $100 bet)

Main Card (10 p.m. ET, PPV)

Stipe Miocic (-210) vs. Daniel Cormier (+170) - heavyweight championship fight

(-210) vs. Daniel (+170) - heavyweight championship fight Derrick Lewis (+270) vs. Francis Ngannou (-360) - heavyweight

(-360) - heavyweight Paul Felder (-160) vs. Mike Perry (+130) - welterweight

(-160) vs. Mike Perry (+130) - welterweight Michael Chiesa (-160) vs. Anthony Pettis (+130) - lightweight

(-160) vs. Anthony (+130) - lightweight Gokhan Saki (-140) vs. Khalil Rountree (+110) - light heavyweight

Preliminary Card (8 p.m. ET, FS1)

Uriah Hall (+300) vs. Paulo Henrique Costa (-400) - middleweight

Costa (-400) - middleweight Raphael Assuncao (-165) vs. Rob Font (+135) - bantamweight

(-165) vs. Rob Font (+135) - bantamweight Drakkar Klose (+150) vs. Lando Vannata (-185) - lightweight

(+150) vs. (-185) - lightweight Max Griffin (+150) vs. Curtis Millender (-185) - welterweight

Preliminary Card (7 p.m. ET, Fight Pass)

Daniel Hooker (-135) vs. Gilbert Burns (+105) - lightweight

Jamie Moyle (-200) vs. Emily Whitmire (+160) - women's strawweight

Can Stipe Miocic Negate Daniel Cormier's Wrestling?

Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Throughout his heavyweight career Stipe Miocic has put away plenty of elite strikers and heavy hitters. Alistair Overeem, Junior dos Santos and Andrei Arlovski have found out that it's actually quite difficult to beat the boxing of the champion.

The one area he hasn't really been challenged in is wrestling.

Here's the list of Miocic's six wins since losing to Junior dos Santos in 2014:

Francis Ngannou—unanimous decision Junior dos Santos—first-round TKO Alistair Overem—first-round TKO Fabricio Werdum—first-round TKO Andrei Arlovski—first-round TKO Mark Hunt—fifth-round TKO

That's essentially a list of five strikers and jiu-jitsu ace Fabricio Werdum who chose to run face first into a Miocic counter before ever plying his grappling trade in that bout.

That will change when he steps into the Octagon with Cormier. DC is an accomplished wrestler who has successfully brought his clinch game and takedowns to MMA. He's a relentless distance closer who is more than willing to play a game of attrition.

The real game in this fight is going to be what happens in the distance it takes for Cormier to cover to get into clinching distance. At 5'11" he'll be giving five inches to his opponent and an eight-inch reach difference.

If Cormier is able to safely cover that distance, this fight is going to get interesting.

That's tricky against one of the best counter-punchers in the division, though. Miocic can be pinpoint accurate with his boxing and that's where this fight could be won for the heavyweight.

If he can control the distance and land the big counters to Cormier's clinch attempts, it'll be over eventually. If Cormier can get his wrestling game going against Miocic then this matchup gets really interesting.

Prediction: Miocic via third-round TKO

Is Francis Ngannou Still the Future of the Heavyweight Division?

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The last man to try and pry the title away from Stipe Miocic's hands was Francis Ngannou.

The hype backing the Cameroon native's ascent to the top of the contender list led to him being a -175 favorite, according to OddsShark.

It didn't take long for Miocic to make those odds look silly, though. The champion went to work with a takedown-heavy gameplan and it soon became clear that there were holes in Ngannou's games that were ready to be taken advantage of.

The result was a lopsided decision loss for The Predator.

Now, Ngannou will look to gain back some of that momentum from the loss to Miocic. This time he feels like he can apply some things he learned about himself.

“OK, I’m another big guy,” Ngannou said, per Simon Samano and Ken Hathaway of MMAjunkie. “Instead of going forward, we will be smarter and go back to the Francis before the last fight. Watch my opponent, leave it, come to me, and as soon as he gives me the opportunity, I take it.”

The impressive thing about Ngannou before his fight with Miocic was just how quickly he adapted and grew from fight to fight in his career. The first loss on the big stage can have a psychological impact on a relatively young fighter so whether he still has the confidence to capitalize when opportunity presents itself will be the thing to watch here.

If he does, the hype for Ngannou to get another crack at the champion will be back shortly.

Prediction: Ngannou via first-round TKO

Is Gokhan Saki the Real Deal?

Mike Roach/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

Kicking off the pay-per-view portion of the card is a potential Fight of the Night candidate in Gokhan Saki vs. Khalil Rountree.

Saki is making just his second appearance in the UFC Octagon. He started fighting in MMA after a lengthy, decorated career in both Glory and K-1 kickboxing.

The 34-year-old made waves in his UFC debut in which he knocked out Henrique de Silva during a wild, fast-paced first round.

Now he'll take on uber-athletic prospect Khalil Rountree in what should be an exciting bout throughout. Rountree typically likes to wait on his opponent to initiate and the approach has netted him knockout wins over Andrew Craig and Daniel Jolly.

He won't likely have to wait long for Saki to engage. He's a high-output striker who firmly believes that Rountree isn't on the same level as him when it comes to the striking game.

“For me, he doesn’t bring anything to the table,” Saki said, per MMAjunkie. “Nothing special. So there is no seat for him here next to me. It’s only me.”

The light heavyweight division is always in need of new talent. Rountree has shown that he's a questionable commodity with a 2-3 record in the cage if you include his latest decision loss against Michael Oleksijczuk that was overturned due to Oleksijczuk testing for a banned substance.

However, if Saki can put on a show to open up the card it'll result in a new name in the division to throw into some entertaining action fights and potentially even more down the line.

Prediction: Saki via first-round TKO