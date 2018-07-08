2018 NBA Free-Agency Big Board: Top 25 Free Agents Remaining

23 of 25

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The Orlando Magic don't have a starting-caliber point guard or a No. 1 scoring option, making them logical suitors for Isaiah Thomas. But that has yet to produce a pact, and now there's word it may not get to that point.

"Word in Vegas is Orlando Magic talked with Isaiah Thomas but unlikely to move forward with a deal," Basketball Insiders' Steve Kyler tweeted. "Magic may hold the line at this point and see what else develops. They want to stay flexible in case something opens up."

They just agreed to a trade for Jerian Grant, per Wojnarowski, but that shouldn't block Thomas. Not when the point guard rotation features Grant, D.J. Augustin and Isaiah Briscoe. Not when the top returning scorer is Evan Fournier.

Orlando's vacancies are both glaring and possibly ones a healthy Thomas could fill. Additionally, the needs present him with perhaps his best opportunity of restoring the value he lost last season.

Two seasons ago, he compiled max-contract credentials, finishing third in scoring and fifth in MVP voting. His stock has been tailspinning since, as he's been plagued by a hip injury that ravaged his stats before surgery ended his 2017-18 campaign.

Thomas is a perfect prove-it contract candidate, probably in Orlando. If his next employer plays its cards right, his next contract should reflect the fact that no one knows which version will take the floor next season.

Can the 5'9" Thomas get anywhere close to his 2016-17 levels, when he not only averaged 28.9 points per game but also did so with an ultra-efficient 46.3/37.9/90.9 shooting slash? Or is he the damaged-goods version we saw last season—an undersized scorer who didn't wow with volume (15.2 points per game) or efficiency (37.3/29.3/89.3)?