Report: Kyle Anderson Set to Join Grizzlies as Spurs Don't Match Offer Sheet

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Kyle Anderson will be a member of the Memphis Grizzlies after the San Antonio Spurs declined to match his offer sheet, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Sunday.

According to Wojnarowski, the Grizzlies signed Anderson to a four-year, $37.2 million offer sheet on July 6. The Spurs had 48 hours to match or decline the offer.

Anderson has played in San Antonio for four seasons after being selected No. 30 overall in 2014. The former UCLA star is coming off the most productive year of his career, reaching personal bests in starts (67), field-goal percentage (52.7), points per game (7.9) and rebounds per game (5.4).

Following a 100-83 win over the Houston Rockets on April 1, Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich praised Anderson's defensive effort against James Harden.

"He was a star," Popovich told reporters. "He did a great job on a future Hall of Famer in James. Kyle deserves a lot of credit."

Harden, who would go on to be named NBA MVP, shot 8-of-19 (1-of-6 from three-point range) and committed five turnovers in that game.

The Spurs are in an interesting position this summer. They already lost veteran leader Tony Parker after he agreed to a deal with the Charlotte Hornets, per Wojnarowski, and there is uncertainty around Kawhi Leonard's place in the organization.

Given their current state, the Spurs decided to let Anderson move on and get a new start with the Grizzlies.

Memphis is entering a new era, adding Anderson to a roster that also includes 2018 first-round pick Jaren Jackson Jr. There's still a lot of work for the franchise to do coming off a 22-60 record last season, but the Grizzlies are more athletic and younger now than they were at any point in 2017-18.