The World Cup's Most Memorable Moments Immortalised on Beer Mats

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoJuly 7, 2018

  1. Europe vs. South America—Who Would Win? We Simmed on FIFA17

  2. Inside Transfer Deadline Day: Access All Areas at Sheffield United

  3. FIFA Sim: Bundesliga All-Stars vs. Serie a All-Stars

  4. Meet 'Billy the Wonder Kid': the 7-Year-Old Football Phenomenon

  5. Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Final Goes Space Invaders

  6. Gianluigi Buffon Is an All-Time Great: Will He Finally Win the Champions League?

  7. Duong Ly Picks Football's Biggest Results: Who Wins the Champions League Final?

  8. Can Real Madrid Unlock Juventus' Defense in UEFA Champions League Final?

  9. FC Copenhagen Fans Throw Beach Toys on Pitch During Final Match of Season

  10. Goodbye to Tottenham Hotspur's Famous Old Stadium—White Hart Lane

  11. Blue Is the Colour—B/R Animation Celebrates Chelsea's Title

  12. 270417_SS_RONALDORECORD_PLUS_1.mov

  13. Lyngby Goalkeeper Makes Incredible Goalkeeping Blunder

  14. We Asked Fans in Egypt: Who Is Your Champions League Legend?

  15. Here Is What Happened When the Champions League Trophy Visited Egypt

  16. 6-Year-Old Prodigy Ariana Dos Santos Has Has Met Her Barcelona Heroes

  17. Jamaican Fans Tell B/R Their UEFA Champions League Memories

  18. Arsene Wenger Carries on Regardless as Arsenal Stars Cause Chaos in Background

  19. N'golo Kante Will Win the PFA Players' Player of the Year Award

  20. Dmytro Hrechyshkin Scores Fine Free-Kick for Vorskla—but Did He Mean It?

Right Arrow Icon

The World Cup creates moments and memories that football fans cherish and talk about for years.

Well now Weird World Cup has turned them into artwork by creating beer mats based on previous tournaments.

The mats have proved a big hit, with all the money raised going towards charity Football Beyond Borders.

Bring on the 2018-inspired artwork.

Related

    Hot Takes: Misfiring Sterling Must Start Semi

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Hot Takes: Misfiring Sterling Must Start Semi

    Gianni Verschueren
    via Bleacher Report

    If Football's Coming Home, Pickford's Bringing It

    World Football logo
    World Football

    If Football's Coming Home, Pickford's Bringing It

    via liverpoolecho

    England Prove They're the Set Piece Kings of the World Cup

    World Football logo
    World Football

    England Prove They're the Set Piece Kings of the World Cup

    Twitter
    via Twitter

    France Team Cause Hotel Evacuation After 3am Water-Fight

    World Football logo
    World Football

    France Team Cause Hotel Evacuation After 3am Water-Fight

    Getfootballnewsfrance
    via Getfootballnewsfrance