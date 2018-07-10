Buy or Sell for Every Team at 2018 MLB Trade Deadline

0 of 30

It's getting closer to crunch time on the summer trade market for the 2018 Major League Baseball season. What should each team do?

Ahead are judgments for whether each of MLB's 30 teams should buy or sell ahead of the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Because at a time when baseball is split into haves who must go for it now and have-nots who must prepare for later, it's hard to advise anyone to stand pat.

We'll go in alphabetical order by city.